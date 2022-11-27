55 Years of Hot Wheels Add Up to 60 Corvette Castings and About 950 Color Variations

The first model on our list is the 2014 Corvette Stingray, which has been designed by the late Ryu Asada. This item was introduced in 2013, as part of the HW Showroom: Corvette 60th series. Mattel sold one or two iterations of this car every year until 2018 when they suddenly stopped. That doesn't mean we won't see this item shortly though.
The rare variations you want to keep an eye out for are: 2015 RLC-exclusive and the 2016 Super Treasure Hunt. While you can get the latter for $30 or less, some eBay sellers are asking for as much as $600 for the RLC model! Reportedly, there are only 3,000 such items ever made. So getting one would land you in a pretty exclusive club.
From the moment we first saw the Corvette C8.R we knew it would be one of the coolest castings ever used by Hot Wheels. It came out in 2021, sporting Corvette Racing decals and it almost looks like a premium item even in base form. A total of four variations were released in the first year alone, and one of them was a Car Culture: Team Transport model.
Another Real Riders C8.R showed up in 2022 for the American Scene set, and those that were lucky enough also found its Chase version. While the latter could cost you up to $100, it's still cheap compared to the rare redeemable NFT Garage Series model. Mattel only offered 1,500 units of the Spectraflame Yellow item, and the market value for one of these is set at around $200.
Hot Wheels presented the Corvette C7 Z06, a casting that was designed by Mark Jones. There are seven different versions of this model going around, with the latest one coming out in 2020. There are no Premium iterations here, so you might be able to buy all of them for less than $50. You might like the Kmart exclusive one that features a not-so-common Metallic Silver paint job.
In 2016, the '69 Corvette Racer made its debut in the Night Burnerz series sporting a red, white, and blue livery and five-spoke wheels. You might have not even seen one of these in stores, as it hasn't been used by Mattel since 2019.
There are just six versions of it around, three of which are more or less special. There's the 2019 Super Treasure Hunt model that will set you back as much as $50, and there's also the iD 'Vette that retails for $60 or less. Last but not least, you can look for the Car Culture one from 2017. And that's quite affordable as well.
The 2019 Corvette ZR1 Convertible is just one of those castings that haven't had time to bloom just yet, as it was only introduced in 2020. It's a nicely executed design by Ryu Asada, even though it's just part of the Mainline series for now.
We don't remember ever seeing a Corvette Monster Truck before, but that wasn't a problem for Hot Wheels designer Brendon Vetuskey. This casting came out in 2021 and there are already three other versions of it on the market. It's quite funny to look at, and fans of the genre will probably have one in their collection already.
But now we're about to dive into the rarer Corvette castings of the Modern Era. So let's start with the 1965 Corvette Stingray Coupe. There are only three variations in existence, and they're all Premium items. This car debuted in the Fast & Furious: Quick Shifters series in 2020 and you can get one for $25 or less these days. The other two are both Team Transport collectibles, one of which was meant as a Legends Tour promotional.
Moving on with our list, the road-going version of the C8 was bound to show up at some point. It was the Hot Wheels iD line of cars where it made its debut in 2021, and there are still plenty of them going around if you haven't found it already. An Elkhart Lake Blue version was up next in 2022, and it had a Super Treasure Hunt equivalent that turned the heat up to 11. If you can settle for a loose car, that is going to cost less than $30 from Malaysia.

This casting has had two appearances in the Premium Hot Wheels Boulevard series so far, and it features a removable hood and body! With the right amount of research, you could get both versions for less than $30 on eBay.
On the topic of cars that are built for straight-line speed, Mattel has also introduced the 1962 Corvette Gasser known as "Mad Mouse". This First Edition casting features a Metalflake Burnt Orange paint job, with the engine sticking out from the hood. Chances are that we'll see a recolor of it pretty soon, and a Premium version might be on its way as well.
The last Corvette on our list, at least for now, is the Barbie Monster 'Vette. Yes, that's right, another one that's been turned into a Monster Truck. While Barbie and Hot Wheels might be part of the same family, it's still strange to see this brand represented in a genre that's mostly dominated by guys.
But it would be cool to have a girl driving this in a real-life competition. If you're wondering why some sellers are asking for almost $600 for one of these, it's because this is the first Treasure Hunt truck to be released by Hot Wheels. So we might see a continuation of this trend in the future.
And we've finally made it to the end of our Hot Wheels Corvettes journey. This is our seventh story on the topic, and we are blown away by what we have discovered. If you want to start a Hot Wheels Corvette-exclusive collection to get them all, it won't be easy at all. That's because there are a total of 60 castings out there, with just under 950 different variations. So good luck hunting!
