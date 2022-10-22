Three of the Coolest and at the Same Time Terrible Cars in History

Without making this introduction any longer, let's get right into the three most loved and cooled cars, which are actually terrible.
Lamborghini Countach 5000QV. The Countach is one of the main reasons I fell in love with cars, engines, and everything that is related to the automotive industry. I remember when I received a small diecast model of a red 5000QV, which just blew my mind. Then I saw a white one in "The Wolf of Wall Street," which confirmed how brilliant this car is.
However, it's time to face up to the facts. The Countach was as bad to drive as it was good to look at. To start with, the cabin is very noisy and cramped, and there is no rear visibility. Actually, you had to open the door and lean out when parking in reverse, which took some real skills because of the heavy steering and a clutch that would work your legs more than a fitness gym. Also, despite the crazy exterior design (actually because of it), the Lamborghini Countach was an absolute disaster from an aerodynamic standpoint. It was never tested in a wind tunnel, so the Countach was only made as an attention seeker.
The rear wing was set to a neutral angle because the front end would start to raise at any other angle. Again the rear wing has no aerodynamic purpose. It's just there because it looks cool and aggressive. But you know what? At the end of the day, I'm still in love with this car. And so are so many of you.
Almost everything was wrong with this car. It took five long years between the prototype and the production model. The company rushed the vehicle out of the factory doors, and when it finally drove off, it was full of build and reliability problems. In addition, the V6 engine made only 130 hp (132 ps). The Lotus-tuned chassis underwent some last-minute changes, which made it basically the worst handling car Lotus ever worked on. Besides, the stainless steel body was expensive, and the DMC DeLorean was too heavy for a sports car. However, at the same time, the stainless steel was one of the main reasons the car was chosen, besides the Gullwing doors and futuristic looks. In the first movie of the series, Dr. Brown said that only a stainless steel body could resist a time travel journey.
Fisker Karma. I remember when I first saw Fisker Karma online. I was only 11 years old, and for me, it looked like one of the coolest cars on the market. It was so different from the supercars world, dominated by the same brands like Ferrari, Lamborghini, or Porsche.
Later I found out that Henrik Fisker was the brain behind the brand. You know, the guy that designed some of the most beautiful cars in history, like the Aston Martin DB9 or BMW Z8. It's understandable why the exterior design of Karma was so mind-blowing.
In addition, the fit and finish of the elements were relatively poor, and probably the biggest problem was that the Fisker Karma was catching fire. Oh, and don't worry if you weren't a smoker because the Karma side exhausts were fuming like crazy most of the time, giving you lung cancer in three days.
Those are, from where I'm standing, the three coolest cars that, at the same time, were more than terrible from a reliability or practical standpoint.
Lamborghini Countach 5000QV. The Countach is one of the main reasons I fell in love with cars, engines, and everything that is related to the automotive industry. I remember when I received a small diecast model of a red 5000QV, which just blew my mind. Then I saw a white one in "The Wolf of Wall Street," which confirmed how brilliant this car is.
However, it's time to face up to the facts. The Countach was as bad to drive as it was good to look at. To start with, the cabin is very noisy and cramped, and there is no rear visibility. Actually, you had to open the door and lean out when parking in reverse, which took some real skills because of the heavy steering and a clutch that would work your legs more than a fitness gym. Also, despite the crazy exterior design (actually because of it), the Lamborghini Countach was an absolute disaster from an aerodynamic standpoint. It was never tested in a wind tunnel, so the Countach was only made as an attention seeker.
The rear wing was set to a neutral angle because the front end would start to raise at any other angle. Again the rear wing has no aerodynamic purpose. It's just there because it looks cool and aggressive. But you know what? At the end of the day, I'm still in love with this car. And so are so many of you.
Almost everything was wrong with this car. It took five long years between the prototype and the production model. The company rushed the vehicle out of the factory doors, and when it finally drove off, it was full of build and reliability problems. In addition, the V6 engine made only 130 hp (132 ps). The Lotus-tuned chassis underwent some last-minute changes, which made it basically the worst handling car Lotus ever worked on. Besides, the stainless steel body was expensive, and the DMC DeLorean was too heavy for a sports car. However, at the same time, the stainless steel was one of the main reasons the car was chosen, besides the Gullwing doors and futuristic looks. In the first movie of the series, Dr. Brown said that only a stainless steel body could resist a time travel journey.
Fisker Karma. I remember when I first saw Fisker Karma online. I was only 11 years old, and for me, it looked like one of the coolest cars on the market. It was so different from the supercars world, dominated by the same brands like Ferrari, Lamborghini, or Porsche.
Later I found out that Henrik Fisker was the brain behind the brand. You know, the guy that designed some of the most beautiful cars in history, like the Aston Martin DB9 or BMW Z8. It's understandable why the exterior design of Karma was so mind-blowing.
In addition, the fit and finish of the elements were relatively poor, and probably the biggest problem was that the Fisker Karma was catching fire. Oh, and don't worry if you weren't a smoker because the Karma side exhausts were fuming like crazy most of the time, giving you lung cancer in three days.
Those are, from where I'm standing, the three coolest cars that, at the same time, were more than terrible from a reliability or practical standpoint.