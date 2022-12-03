Ford Is Killing the ICE Fiesta, But When It Returns It Should Return Like This Rendering

Ever since 1976, Ford has been dominating certain market segments on the European continent thanks to some very successful models. One of them is the Fiesta, which sold since its inception 46 years and seven generations ago over 20 million units.
Sadly for the nameplate’s fans, Ford decided to pull the plug on the Fiesta, and production of this hatchback will stop come 2023 (so will production of the S-Max and Galaxy people carriers). The reasons for the model’s discontinuation have to do with a lot of things, including the rise to power of new models, like the Puma.
Now, Ford didn’t say the nameplate would no longer be used, just that production of the Fiesta as we know it would be stopped. Given how the Blue Oval, like many others, plans a series of electric vehicles in the coming years, the successful Fiesta name might very well continue on as an EV.
So some people, including the guys over at Leasing Options UK, decided to toy around with the idea of an electric Fiesta and how it should look like.
The main photo of this piece shows what they came up with: a design not too distant from the one of the current generation, a package that looks someone shorter and more potent than the current model, and all the tell-tale signs of an electric car, like the lack of the radiator grille and specially designed wheels.
We have no details on the electric powertrain that could go into this thing, it being an imagination exercise and all, but Ford already has several options to choose from and a few more on the way if it ever decides to go for an electric Fiesta.
The rendering we have here is part of a larger batch Leasing Options published in November to show how defunct nameplates are imagined by an artificial intelligence system. The batch also includes the DeLorean DMC-12, Toyota Celica, Mitsubishi Eclipse, Dodge Viper, Fiat Multipla, Honda S2000, Mazda RX-8, Toyota MR2, and Volkswagen Scirocco. Each will get their time under the spotlight here on autoevolution in the coming days.
