Destroyed in Less Than 2,000 Miles: Mustang GT500 Going Under the Hammer With Flood Damage

At first glance, one might think that there aren’t many people out there willing to spend their hard-earned money on a flooded machine, let alone a high-performance one like the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. But they would be wrong, because vehicles that were once too moist for their own good do sell, and quite often.
Case in point, meet another car that has been deeply affected by water, a 2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, with not that many miles under its belt. Copart, which has it listed for grabs for a future auction says that it has only 1,876 miles (3,019 km) on the odometer, and a salvage certificate.
The muscle car, which normally takes on the Hellcat establishment from Dodge, as well as the Camaro ZL1 from the bowtie brand, is located in Mobile, Alabama, and besides the flood damage, it has a bruised up undercarriage too, the ad reveals. At the time of writing, the highest bid was $225, but don’t think that it will sell for pocket change, because even if it may be too pricey to resurrect, there are still numerous things that can be sold for cash.
One of them is its heart and soul, namely that fabulous supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine, which pumps out 760 horsepower and 625 pound-feet (847 Nm) of torque. Hooked up to a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission, and rear-wheel drive, the lump enables a naught to 60 mph (0-97 kph) in just 3 seconds, turning it into a 10-second car down the quarter mile. It may not be polite to ask the Mustang Shelby GT500 how much it drinks, but that would be 12/18 mpg (19.6/13.1 l/100 km in city/highway.
Now, the engine, transmission, and other peripherals cost brand-new Mustang money, otherwise available from $27,470, before destination, handling, dealer fees, and options, for the 2022 model year EcoBoost, which uses the turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine, and not the naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8, in case you forgot. As for the estimated retail value of this particular Mustang Shelby GT500, it is almost $114,000, according to the ad, but not in this condition obviously.
We’d recommend anyone interested in making it theirs to get in touch with the seller to find out more about it, including if it was salty or fresh water that got the best of it, as each one comes with its own set of headaches, like accelerated rust issues as far as the former is concerned. We’d also suggest them to inspect it in person if possible, preferably in the company of a trusty mechanic, as such a project could affect most people’s finances. But what would you do with it? Bring it back to life, or simply sell it for parts?
