Can’t afford to pay a small fortune on the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500? Well, then how about spending a smaller sum on its heart and soul, namely that fabulous Predator V8 engine?
Complete with the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, the 5.2-liter V8 is listed for grabs online, accompanied by lots of accessories, hence the eye-watering (for a V8) price tag.
Based in Lyons, Georgia, the eBay vendor claims that the powertrain fires on the first try, and that it is in very good overall condition. They have even released a short video of it that shows it running under the hood of a 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, which had 23,737 miles (38,201 km) on the clock at the time.
They are accepting wire transfers, certified bank checks, or plain cash for the said V8, and in order to make it yours, you will first have to click on the buy-it-now button, and make a $300 deposit next. But how much is it? That would be $34,499.99, or a bit more than the cost of a brand-new Ford Mustang for the 2022 model year, which carries an MSRP of $27,470, before destination, and dealer fees.
That is for the base EcoBoost Fastback, with its 2.3-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine, as the Premium Fastback and Convertible versions featuring the same mill can be yours from $32,495 and $32,970 respectively. The V8-powered GT Fastback is listed on the Blue Oval’s official website from $38,045, and it packs a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter unit under the hood, hooked up to a six-speed manual transmission.
If you want the Mach 1 variant in your life, then you will have to fork out at least $56,270, while the Mustang Shelby GT500, which sits at the top of the range in terms of power and performance, can be had from $79,420. It returns an EPA estimated 12/18 mpg (19.6/13.1 l/100 km) in city/highway, and comes with a supercharged 5.2-liter cross plane crank V8, working in concert with a Tremec DCT that is also included with the sale, as we told you above.
The Mustang Shelby GT500 still is Ford’s most powerful production car ever made, with 760 hp at 7,000 rpm and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) of torque at 5,000 rpm. This is a 10-second machine down the quarter-mile on a good day, and with a skilled driver holding the wheel, it needs just 3 seconds to hit 60 mph (97 kph) from naught.
Now, if the Predator V8 advertised here seems familiar, then you have a very good memory, because we wrote about it more than half a year ago. Back then, it still powered the blue muscle car, and now it sits on a pallet waiting for an enthusiast to make it theirs. Also, the seller has dropped the price, as it used to be listed for $41,499.99.
Based in Lyons, Georgia, the eBay vendor claims that the powertrain fires on the first try, and that it is in very good overall condition. They have even released a short video of it that shows it running under the hood of a 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, which had 23,737 miles (38,201 km) on the clock at the time.
They are accepting wire transfers, certified bank checks, or plain cash for the said V8, and in order to make it yours, you will first have to click on the buy-it-now button, and make a $300 deposit next. But how much is it? That would be $34,499.99, or a bit more than the cost of a brand-new Ford Mustang for the 2022 model year, which carries an MSRP of $27,470, before destination, and dealer fees.
That is for the base EcoBoost Fastback, with its 2.3-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine, as the Premium Fastback and Convertible versions featuring the same mill can be yours from $32,495 and $32,970 respectively. The V8-powered GT Fastback is listed on the Blue Oval’s official website from $38,045, and it packs a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter unit under the hood, hooked up to a six-speed manual transmission.
If you want the Mach 1 variant in your life, then you will have to fork out at least $56,270, while the Mustang Shelby GT500, which sits at the top of the range in terms of power and performance, can be had from $79,420. It returns an EPA estimated 12/18 mpg (19.6/13.1 l/100 km) in city/highway, and comes with a supercharged 5.2-liter cross plane crank V8, working in concert with a Tremec DCT that is also included with the sale, as we told you above.
The Mustang Shelby GT500 still is Ford’s most powerful production car ever made, with 760 hp at 7,000 rpm and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) of torque at 5,000 rpm. This is a 10-second machine down the quarter-mile on a good day, and with a skilled driver holding the wheel, it needs just 3 seconds to hit 60 mph (97 kph) from naught.
Now, if the Predator V8 advertised here seems familiar, then you have a very good memory, because we wrote about it more than half a year ago. Back then, it still powered the blue muscle car, and now it sits on a pallet waiting for an enthusiast to make it theirs. Also, the seller has dropped the price, as it used to be listed for $41,499.99.