Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition for Sale, Costs an Absurd Amount of Money

One year ago, Ford introduced a special version of the Mustang Shelby GT500, which is known as the Heritage Edition. It is an homage to the original Shelby GT500 from 1967 and features some limited changes.
As a result, it wasn't insanely expensive back then, with the Blue Oval listing it from $75,040, excluding the $1,195 destination fee, and $2,600 gas guzzler tax. However, the one listed for grabs by Hennessey, which is bone-stock, costs a small fortune.
The Texan tuner is asking $155,000 for it, which is twice as much as what it used to cost new, and states that the pictures accompanying the ad are not of the actual car that is for sale, but of a similar build. We don’t know how many miles it has under its belt, as they haven’t said anything else about it, other than the fact that it can be upgraded to their crazy Venom 1000 or Venom 1200 packages.
Choosing the Venom 1000 will unleash 1,000 hp (1,014 ps / 746 kW) and 850 lb-ft (1,152 Nm) of torque from the supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine, which will be massively upgraded. The Venom 1200 bundle, on the other hand, will unlock 1,204 hp (1,221 ps / 898 kW) and 902 lb-ft (1,223 Nm), Hennessey says, and features even more mechanical upgrades.
Both of them add various logos on the outside, and they are accompanied by a 3-year/36,000-mile (57,936-km) warranty for the Venom 1000, and 1-year/12,000-mile (19,312-km) warranty for the Venom 1200.
If you don’t want to upgrade, then the 760 hp (771 ps / 567 kW) and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) of torque in the stock Shelby GT500 will have to suffice. Without any outside intervention, you are looking at a 10-second car down the quarter-mile, which can deal with the naught to 60 mph (0-97 kph) sprint in 3 seconds, according to Ford.
The Texan tuner is asking $155,000 for it, which is twice as much as what it used to cost new, and states that the pictures accompanying the ad are not of the actual car that is for sale, but of a similar build. We don’t know how many miles it has under its belt, as they haven’t said anything else about it, other than the fact that it can be upgraded to their crazy Venom 1000 or Venom 1200 packages.
Choosing the Venom 1000 will unleash 1,000 hp (1,014 ps / 746 kW) and 850 lb-ft (1,152 Nm) of torque from the supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine, which will be massively upgraded. The Venom 1200 bundle, on the other hand, will unlock 1,204 hp (1,221 ps / 898 kW) and 902 lb-ft (1,223 Nm), Hennessey says, and features even more mechanical upgrades.
Both of them add various logos on the outside, and they are accompanied by a 3-year/36,000-mile (57,936-km) warranty for the Venom 1000, and 1-year/12,000-mile (19,312-km) warranty for the Venom 1200.
If you don’t want to upgrade, then the 760 hp (771 ps / 567 kW) and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) of torque in the stock Shelby GT500 will have to suffice. Without any outside intervention, you are looking at a 10-second car down the quarter-mile, which can deal with the naught to 60 mph (0-97 kph) sprint in 3 seconds, according to Ford.