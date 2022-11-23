Hennessey Venom 1200 Mustang GT500 Is Great Donut Maker, Can Be Daily Driver

We all know about the Venom 1200 package for the Mustang GT500, but it is like a gift that keeps on giving. Today, we look at a recently published review of the car that received a 58-percent increase in horsepower over its stock figures, and this is impressive because we are not writing about an entry-level model, but a Mustang GT500.
This time, Hennessey published a video of its creation while it was doing a couple of burnouts and a few acceleration runs. As you can imagine, having a car with 1,204 hp at 7600 rpm, 902 lb.-ft (1,223 Nm) of torque at 5,200 rpm, and over 1,000 rear-wheel horsepower means it can shred tires quicker than it takes to take off the rear wheels at the tire store.
It is worth noting that getting the full 1,200 horsepower requires running E85, while 93-octane pump gas gets you "just" 900 horsepower, but we think it is something that you can live with. The good news is that it operates with pump E85, which is great for those who have it readily available near where they live.
It even has a one-year warranty that goes on for 12,000 miles (about 19,313 km), but it is limited to certain conditions, so we suggest reading the fine print before doing anything wild with the Venom 1200 by Hennessey.
The tuned Mustang will have wheelspin even in fourth gear, which means that the rear wheels will spin even while driving at 100 mph. Nobody genuinely needs that much power for a street-driving car, but now this package exists, and it is claimed to have all it takes for daily driving duties.
The GT500 can be had both in two-seat and four-seat configurations, and the company can make the conversion on vehicles that were already built, so you can make an adaptation for your existing Mustang GT500.
You should contact the tuning company if you desire a conversion like this, to inquire about how long it takes to complete, as well as other essential information you may require besides the price. Until you have enough money to get it done, just listen to it roar.
It is worth noting that getting the full 1,200 horsepower requires running E85, while 93-octane pump gas gets you "just" 900 horsepower, but we think it is something that you can live with. The good news is that it operates with pump E85, which is great for those who have it readily available near where they live.
It even has a one-year warranty that goes on for 12,000 miles (about 19,313 km), but it is limited to certain conditions, so we suggest reading the fine print before doing anything wild with the Venom 1200 by Hennessey.
The tuned Mustang will have wheelspin even in fourth gear, which means that the rear wheels will spin even while driving at 100 mph. Nobody genuinely needs that much power for a street-driving car, but now this package exists, and it is claimed to have all it takes for daily driving duties.
The GT500 can be had both in two-seat and four-seat configurations, and the company can make the conversion on vehicles that were already built, so you can make an adaptation for your existing Mustang GT500.
You should contact the tuning company if you desire a conversion like this, to inquire about how long it takes to complete, as well as other essential information you may require besides the price. Until you have enough money to get it done, just listen to it roar.