Watch the Hennessey Venom 1200 Ford Mustang GT500 Spin 1,000 RWHP on the Dyno

The official tuning results after the dyno session are simple: over 1,000 rear wheel horsepower and a mountain-moving bundle of torque standing at 715 lb-ft (969 Nm)!
Not long ago, the Sealy, Texas-based aftermarket company and small-series automaker “unleashed the hot-blooded” Venom 1200 Shelby GT500 build – one of the most powerful Ford Mustang creations ever dreamed of at their facility. The team officially announced 1,204 ponies, all sent to the rear wheels for a new supercar level of performance.
The upgrades amounted to a 58% increase over the 760-hp factory engine OEM output, and the “warranty-backed Hennessey upgrade” was priced at a fairly reasonable MSRP of $59,950. That’s not bad for jumping the hand-built supercharged 5.2-liter V8 from 760 bhp and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) of torque to no less than 1,204 bhp and 902 lb-ft (1,223 Nm) of torque.
Also, just 66 units will be produced, and for another $4,950 one can also sport the historic 1966 24 Hours of Daytona Ford Mark II GT40 red, white, and black livery as seen on the hero vehicle. But, as always, for the good folks over at Hennessey, it is not just the looks – but above all, the performance, that matters the most. So, it was only natural for them to inquire about the real oomph received by the rear wheels. And that can only mean one thing: it’s dyno video time!
As always, the short feature (embedded below) also contains a few beauty shots of the fresh Mustang build ahead of strapping onto the dyno and roaring the mighty V8 to the brink of the camera’s shaky footage destruction. And, in the end, the final results were also officially in: a little over 1,000 rear-wheel horsepower plus 715 lb-ft (969 Nm) of torque. Not bad, right? Now, can we get a drag race between this and the Exorcist Camaro build, pretty please?
