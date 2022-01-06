Hennessey Venom F5 Shooting Flames on Chassis Dyno Is the Right Kind of Fireworks

New Year celebrations traditionally include a fireworks display... or more. They represent an enchantment for most eyes, but they’re also deeply unsettling. After all, they’re obnoxiously loud and smoky.
Kids, although everyone just imagines they are mesmerized by these apparitions, might easily get unsettled by them. It happened to mine when they were little and they’re still wary of going out to such shows even today. Not to mention the myriad of pets and pet owners who probably loathe that moment of the year more than anything else.
For automotive aficionados, there is an elegant, albeit highly expensive (and already sold-out) 1,817-horsepower solution. It is called Hennessey Venom F5 and can easily rival fireworks when strapped to the Sealy, Texas-based company’s chassis dyno rig. With lots of pop and bangs, but above all with shooting flames.
Hennessey’s Special Vehicles division is currently working on a new project, the Deep Space hyper GT. A bonkers vehicle, just like we are used to from the tuner/automaker: six wheels, six electric motors, an overwhelming price tag. But that does not mean they have sidelined the current Venom F5 hypercar.
Rather, we can probably imagine this stripped-down chassis dyno testing excerpt was not done just for the social media thrills of showing the twin-turbocharged V8 engine shooting flames. Instead, it’s probably part of a much larger testing program to ensure no quirks or issues remain unresolved as deliveries for the sold-out model commence.
Aftermarket tuning house fans might consider more than three decades of experience a hefty age. But automaker standards, in turn, have Hennessey as a youngling. Nevertheless, this Texas company has continued to amaze as it continues to dip its toes in all kinds of segments. And even if Venom F5 shooting flames is not your cup of tea, one can still discover their current flagship model in different ways.
For example, one could check out the various (read unique) specifications ordered by affluent customers. Or even have the designer of the 1,817 horsepower hypercar walk us through all its design quirks and features. There is just one unwelcome news: all examples have already been sold out!
