DJ Khaled Gives Fat Joe a Ride While in Florida, Obviously in a Rolls-Royce

Rappers Fat Joe and DJ Khaled have been friends for a long time, which means they know each other very well. That’s why DJ Khaled offered Fat Joe a ride in a Rolls-Royce Phantom while in Florida.
Fat Joe and DJ Khaled have been friends for a long time. In a birthday message posted two years ago, Fat Joe revealed the two met almost three decades ago and have been friends ever since.
That continues to stay true today, as DJ Khaled was there for Fat Joe at his book launch at the Miami Book Fair. And he even offered him a ride in Miami, Florida, which was obviously in a Rolls-Royce.
New York rapper Fat Joe is a big fan of the British luxury car manufacturer, owning a couple of Cullinans and a Phantom. And DJ Khaled shares the sentiment, as he owns both models himself.
Their ride was Khaled's luxurious Rolls-Royce Phantom, which comes with an elegant black paint job and red leather seats, plus a Starlight Headliner.
The Phantom was dubbed "the most silent motor car in the world," and provides luxury features for the most comfortable ride, complete with a drink cabinet in the rear center console.
When it comes to performance, the Phantom checks all the boxes there as well. Rolls-Royce placed a BMW-sourced 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine under the hood, which is good for 563 horsepower (571 ps) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque, sent to the rear wheels with the help of an eight-speed automatic transmission.
While it does offer a quiet ride, it also brings quite a thrill, because the Phantom can go from zero to 60 mph (97 kph) in 5.1 seconds, on its way to a top speed limited to 155 mph (250 kph).
And it’s just what Fat Joe and DJ Khaled need to feel like they are at their best.
