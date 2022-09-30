DJ Khaled Is All About Style, Travels in a Rolls-Royce Phantom and a Hurricane RV

If you’ve ever come across DJ Khaled’s social media profile page, you’ve seen that he likes to live a very lavish lifestyle, all sprawled across social media. And this time, he showed everyone his fancy walk on his way to his luxury car, a Rolls-Royce Phantom.
DJ Khaled has recently released his fourth album, God Did, and he’s currently using the title to promote it with almost every video he posts, showing that he's thankful for everything he has achieved. In one of his latest videos on Instagram, DJ Khaled shows everyone his fancy walk as he heads towards his car, a black Rolls-Royce Phantom with a red interior. He hops in the back seat, closes the door and window, then presses a button to close the privacy curtains. The luxury vehicle is one of his go-to rides whenever he decides to give his Maybach 62 Landaulet a little rest.
The Phantom is part of the model’s eighth generation, and it’s exactly what DJ Khaled needs when flaunting his lifestyle online. Needless to say, it’s luxurious and also very powerful. It comes with the carmaker’s BMW-sourced 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine under the hood, delivering 563 horsepower (571 ps) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm), to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox. It can reach 60 mph (97 kph) from zero in 5.1 seconds, with a top speed limited to 155 mph (250 kph).
This isn’t the only vehicle that has made an appearance lately on his page. The same day, he also shared a different set of videos and pictures as he was getting out of a Hurricane RV from Thor Motor Coach. The current lineup for the luxury RV boasts five floorplans, ranging from 30'11" to 36'11", with prices starting at $191,850 for the base model, 29M. It's unclear which one he chose, but, according to the inscription on the door, it looks like a 34P model from an older generation.
The rapper seemed to be on his way to a photoshoot, and the luxury RV provides all the comfort he needs whenever he's on the road. And, between the Hurricane RV and the Phantom, he proves, once again, that he’s all about style and luxury.
The Phantom is part of the model’s eighth generation, and it’s exactly what DJ Khaled needs when flaunting his lifestyle online. Needless to say, it’s luxurious and also very powerful. It comes with the carmaker’s BMW-sourced 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine under the hood, delivering 563 horsepower (571 ps) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm), to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox. It can reach 60 mph (97 kph) from zero in 5.1 seconds, with a top speed limited to 155 mph (250 kph).
This isn’t the only vehicle that has made an appearance lately on his page. The same day, he also shared a different set of videos and pictures as he was getting out of a Hurricane RV from Thor Motor Coach. The current lineup for the luxury RV boasts five floorplans, ranging from 30'11" to 36'11", with prices starting at $191,850 for the base model, 29M. It's unclear which one he chose, but, according to the inscription on the door, it looks like a 34P model from an older generation.
The rapper seemed to be on his way to a photoshoot, and the luxury RV provides all the comfort he needs whenever he's on the road. And, between the Hurricane RV and the Phantom, he proves, once again, that he’s all about style and luxury.