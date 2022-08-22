This 2023 Thor Hurricane RV Is a Feature-Rich Apartment on Wheels

RVs can come in different sizes and styles. However, a Class A motorhome is the ideal option for family road trips. The new Hurricane 34A model from Thor Motor Coach is perfect for long journeys since it’s a spacious RV that packs a ton of features. It’s basically a luxury apartment on wheels.
Recently, Thor offered a full tour of the new floor plan, which has everything from a spacious living room with theatre seats and a fully-equipped kitchen to incredible indoor and outdoor storage. The 34A is based on the Ford F-53 chassis, and it has a 7.3-liter V8 engine capable of delivering 350 hp and 468 lb-ft (643.5 Nm) of torque.
For 2023, this model has amazing storage. In fact, Thor says that it features the most storage out of any other RV in the Hurricane lineup. On the outside, it comes with several huge areas where you and your family can put away bigger items. It also has an entertainment center with a TV, an outdoor shower, and an awning that allows friends and family to enjoy a nice shaded area next to the Hurricane.
The interior is incredibly spacious. Even without the slide-outs in place, there’s a lot of wiggle room. People can access every part of the motorhome, including the bedroom. Speaking of that, this area is separated from the rest of the RV by a pocket door. There, you’ll find plenty of storage space because it has two wardrobes, several drawers, and numerous cabinets. The bedroom is equipped with a king-size bed, and it has a TV that hides even more storage space behind it.
The living room in the 34A is just as large. The model has three theater seats positioned in front of a large TV and an electric fireplace. One cool feature you’ll notice is that the middle seat can be converted into a table with cup holders. But travelers also have the option of replacing the seats with a couch that turns into a bed, providing an additional sleeping area.
A few steps ahead is the kitchen, which has a three-burner propane cooktop with an oven, a microwave, a large sink, and a residential refrigerator. It also includes four drawers, multiple cabinets, and a generous countertop. Across the kitchen is the dinette, which has two comfortable seats and a table that drops down to make a bed. And if that’s not enough, above the cockpit area is a bunk bed that can comfortably sleep two.
Lastly, the bathroom in the 34A comes with everything you need. There’s a large shower, a medicine cabinet, a sink with storage underneath, a standard flush toilet, and a big cabinet. If you want to see what the new Thor Hurricane has in store for 2023, you can check the video down below.
