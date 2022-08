This 2023 Thor Hurricane RV Is a Feature-Rich Apartment on Wheels

Recently, Thor offered a full tour of the new floor plan, which has everything from a spacious living room with theatre seats and a fully-equipped kitchen to incredible indoor and outdoor storage. The 34A is based on the Ford F-53 chassis, and it has a 7.3-liter V8 engine capable of delivering 350 hp and 468 lb-ft (643.5 Nm) of torque.For 2023, this model has amazing storage. In fact, Thor says that it features the most storage out of any other RV in the Hurricane lineup . On the outside, it comes with several huge areas where you and your family can put away bigger items. It also has an entertainment center with a TV, an outdoor shower, and an awning that allows friends and family to enjoy a nice shaded area next to the Hurricane.The interior is incredibly spacious. Even without the slide-outs in place, there’s a lot of wiggle room. People can access every part of the motorhome, including the bedroom. Speaking of that, this area is separated from the rest of the RV by a pocket door. There, you’ll find plenty of storage space because it has two wardrobes, several drawers, and numerous cabinets. The bedroom is equipped with a king-size bed, and it has a TV that hides even more storage space behind it.The living room in the 34A is just as large. The model has three theater seats positioned in front of a large TV and an electric fireplace. One cool feature you’ll notice is that the middle seat can be converted into a table with cup holders. But travelers also have the option of replacing the seats with a couch that turns into a bed, providing an additional sleeping area.A few steps ahead is the kitchen, which has a three-burner propane cooktop with an oven, a microwave, a large sink, and a residential refrigerator. It also includes four drawers, multiple cabinets, and a generous countertop. Across the kitchen is the dinette, which has two comfortable seats and a table that drops down to make a bed. And if that’s not enough, above the cockpit area is a bunk bed that can comfortably sleep two.Lastly, the bathroom in the 34A comes with everything you need. There’s a large shower, a medicine cabinet, a sink with storage underneath, a standard flush toilet, and a big cabinet. If you want to see what the new Thor Hurricane has in store for 2023, you can check the video down below.