DJ Khaled Promises to Buy a Global 7500 "One Day," Flies With Fat Joe to Hollywood

DJ Khaled is all about living lavishly, and, especially, all about showing it on social media. The famous DJ just got his Hollywood Walk of Fame star and flew there with Fat Joe in a Global 7500. And he likes the aircraft so much that he wants one.
If you’ve ever seen one of DJ Khaled’s posts, you might know that the artist loves flaunting his wealth. Since he’s worked very hard to get to where he is and he prides himself on a $75 million net worth, you might expect him to show us the good stuff.
And he does. He usually is driving around in his Maybach 62 Landaulet or other expensive cars in his collection or giving us a good look at his expensive Miami Beach mansion that used to belong to Robbie Williams.
And, most recently, he's gotten a good feel for private jets and he couldn’t be more excited about them. In some of his most recent posts (he does post a lot, mind you), DJ Khaled showed he flew with Fat Joe and other friends to Hollywood, Los Angeles, in a Bombardier Global 7500.
DJ Khaled shared several pictures and videos taken right outside the plane before boarding. In one of the posts, he wrote: “I’m get one these tings one day inshallah. Global 7500,” and tagged the company.
Bombardier’s Global 7500 is the world’s largest and longest-range business jet. There are certain reasons why Khaled loves it, since it’s luxurious and comfortable. Powered by GE Passport engines, it has a range of 7,700 Nmi (8,861 mi/ 14,260 km) and a top speed of 0.925 Mach (610 mph/ 982 kph).
It comes with a full-sized kitchen, and there are four living spaces onboard. Depending on its configuration, the aircraft has enough space for up to 19 passengers.
The one Khaled used for the flight had light brown leather chairs. Besides Fat Joe, he was also traveling with his wife, Nicole Tuck, and their children. Naturally, they had a "We The Best" carpet, which is his catchphrase, in front of the airstairs before boarding.
The reason for their flight was for Khaled to receive his star on the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame. Other big names in the industry, such as Fat Joe, Diddy, and Jay-Z just got one too.
