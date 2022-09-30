1985 Buick Regal Qualifies as a Perfect 600-HP Sleeper, if Not for That LSX Reveal

For 1980s Buick enthusiasts, the second-generation Regal had a trifecta of perfection that eventually led to the GNX holy grail: Grand National, T-Type, and T Turbo! So, here's something that combines all, and then adds some extra restomod sauce.
Sure, some might roll their eyes when hearing a dealership rush to reveal they have a 1985 model year Buick Regal T-type Turbo Grand National for sale, especially after carefully reading all the details. But whatever this Regal version may be, it currently goes after a singular restomod niche: sleepers. Although, those revealing details also disqualify it from there, at least upon closer inspection.
Anyway, no matter how New York-based Motorcar Classics packages this 1985 Buick Regal that’s as black as the GNX holy grail, one thing is for sure – it is not going to leave anyone indifferent. The highlights include the black paintjob (with two-tone silver and black wheels), black and grey interior, Recaro bucket seats that are just as vintage due to their tartan plaid cloth inserts (matched with the rear bench), as well as around 13,500 miles (21,726 km) covered since it was “professionally rebuilt with all-new components.”
But wait, as there is more – including the explanation as to why this does not stand a chance as a sleeper. Put simply, it is all due to the LSX badges around the body and the revealing 6.0-liter supercharged lettering on the hood – which houses said V8 engine with more than 600 horsepower on tap, according to the description. The conversion also includes a 4L80E transmission, ProCharger supercharger with intercooler, LS Firebird intake, Borla mufflers, and more.
Even the interior is part classic and part contemporary monster, all thanks to the Vintage Air A/C unit, Dakota Digital gauges, and Grant Steering Wheel, plus the JVC head unit with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, among others. And the best part? The price is not too shabby either for such a cool restomod, with the asking quotation standing at $69,900 and the dealership willing to accept additional offers.
