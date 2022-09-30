1985 Buick Regal Qualifies as a Perfect 600-HP Sleeper, if Not for That LSX Reveal

More on this:

1 The Unique 1938 Buick Y-Job Comes Out of Storage, It's Still a Work of Art

2 Rare, Beautiful 1962 Jaguar Mark II 3.8L Sedan Is a Cream Ode to Times Long Gone

3 Two-Owner 1987 Ford Bronco XLT Flaunts Crimson Drabs, Plus Teeny Mileage and Price

4 1960 Buick Electra 225 Convertible Looks Forward to Potential EV Gander via 401 V8

5 2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1 Is Almost New, Still the Supercharged King of Shadows