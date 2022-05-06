DJ Khaled Gives Speech and Tries Out the Czinger 21C After Miami GP Inaugural Event

It’s not every day that you attend a star-studded event and you get a look at a brand-new, completely different vehicle. That’s why DJ Khaled’s night was so exciting, as he introduced and sat in the Czinger 21C hypercar.
Over the weekend, Formula One drivers will be racing in Miami, Florida, for the first time. And there’s been a lot of conversations about the venue and its fake water, but it will be an exciting circuit, nevertheless.
Ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, the organizers of the race held a star-studded event in Miami, Florida, and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton was among the party people. So were several Mercedes-Benz brand ambassadors like Ludacris, and will.i.am, who just introduced “The Flip,” a one-off concept car developed in collaboration with Mercedes-AMG, which you can read more about here. DJ Khaled, Jamie Foxx, and more were also there to support will.i.am.
But that wasn’t the only exciting vehicle unveiled last night. Because the family-owned Czinger company, created and engineered by Kevin and Lukas Czinger, also revealed its 21C hypercar at the Superblue museum in Miami, Fl.
DJ Khaled, a big car enthusiast, also got a chance to try out the hypercar, after introducing it with a speech. At the beginning of his speech, the artist congratulated Kevin and Lukas Czinger, father and son, and also their entire team. "It's a new world, it's new technology," he said about the company, calling the 21C a "beautiful car."
A father of two, Khaled also called the duo an "inspiration" and continued that he can't wait for his son to grow up and "hopefully he wants to take over the empire." He continued, "That was so beautiful to see that, because this is what we work hard, for our kids, to do what you're all doing today."
The 21C hybrid is a revolutionary vehicle, powered by a 2.9-liter, flat-plane crankshaft V8 engine, working alongside two electric motors, churning out 1,233 horsepower (1,250 ps). The manufacturer claims the Czinger 21C can cover 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 1.9 seconds. Czinger Vehicles used AI to optimize weight and performance. Each component is built and assembled in-house at the company’s headquarters in Los Angeles, California.
After all of that car-related fun, DJ Khaled even went to perform at Story, Miami, marking the end of a very eventful night.
Lewis and https://t.co/tDtkwDXm4i onstage during the WILL.I.AMG event hosted by Mercedes-AMG, last night#MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/f0NiY34l1Y— Sir Lewis Updates (@LH44updates) May 6, 2022