Czinger 21C Crushes Production Lap Record at Circuit of the Americas With AI

More on this:

The Czinger 21C beat out the previous record, held by a McLaren P1, and it took care of business in an astonishing 6 seconds less. 7 photos



Make no mistake, this thing is a hypercar, and it takes that sort of performance to wrest the production car lap record at the Circuit of the Americas from a car as fast as the McLaren P1.



The company says there will only be 80 examples of the Czinger 21C built, and the entire machine was designed using AI input and features a powertrain they developed in-house. The Czinger 21C was first introduced in March 2020 and it has since been upgraded to



And what does that amount to in terms of performance? A lot. It is fast. The quarter-mile time comes in at 8.1 seconds and it has a claimed top speed of 281 mph (452 km/h) when configured for low drag. The company says the Czinger 21C can cover 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 1.9 seconds and reach 186 mph (300 km/h) in just 8.5 seconds. Give it a handful more seconds and Czinger say the car can go from 0 to 248 mph (400 km/h) in 21.3 seconds.



These results were announced by the automaker in a YouTube video you can see below, and the 2:11:33 lap time smashed the previous record - held by a McLaren P1 - by more than 6 seconds.



