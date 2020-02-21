Czinger 21C Unveiled with Brand New Flat-Plane V8 and Electric Motors

ICE

Czinger is a man that at one point has been associated with a project called Divergent Blade, a sports car that never really took off. The same team that worked on that project is now behind this new American hypercar, one that should take its segment by storm, if it ever gets made.The 21C combines the power of a V8engine that spins the rear wheels, with an electric motor fitted on each of the front wheels. The engine was not sourced from anywhere, but apparently made in-house by the newcomer to the industry. It’s a 2.88-liters powerplant, twin-turbocharged.Helping it along are the electric motors and a seven-speed automated manual transmission – the transmission too has been built entirely in-house, the company says. Once all this hardware comes together, the car develops a total of 1,250 hp. Considering the entire thing weighs just 1,151 kg (dry), that translates into a power-to-weight ratio that is even better than 1:1.If it actually gets around to making the car this time, Czinger plans to manufacture only 80 units of it, in both regular and track versions. Obviously, the power-to-weight ratio we mentioned above applies to the track variant, and so does the 790 kg of downforce generated at 250 khp (155 mph).Prices have not yet been announced, but we should expect it to be right in the middle of hypercar territory.You can have a more comprehensive look at the Czinger 21C both in the video and the press release section below this text.