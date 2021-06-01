This Is How Fast Your $46K AMG A 35 4MATIC Sedan Can Jump to $70K

5 California-Made Czinger 21C Hypercar Is Here, But What Is It?

4 Still Clueless About the Czinger 21C? Here Is All 1,250 HP of It

3 Czinger 21C Unveiled with Brand New Flat-Plane V8 and Electric Motors

2 2,040 HP Hypercar Boasts Some Insane Specs and a Stunning Price of $2.4 Million

More on this:

Czinger Debuts Production Spec 21C Hypercar, Same 1,233 HP but Wider Than Before

Even though Czinger unveiled the 21C over a year ago, it wasn’t until this week that the American company felt ready to debut a final production version of the limited-edition hypercar. 7 photos



The powertrain consists of an in-house developed 2.88-liter twin-turbo flat crank V8 engine, working alongside two high output electric motors (one per each front wheel).



The performance figures are quite simply breathtaking: according to



The overall top speed is said to be 281 mph (452 kph), well beyond the capabilities of, say, a



Buyers can also spec the LA-built hypercar in the manner of their choosing while selecting between a lightweight high-downforce configuration or a low drag configuration.



Another great thing about the Meet the final production-spec 21C, the first model in a series of high-performance vehicles. Its production will be limited to just 80 units, and compared to last year’s version, this updated 21C is wider at 2,050 mm (80.7 inches), while its 1,233-hp (1,250-PS) hybrid powertrain can be further upgraded to provide 1,332 hp (1,350 PS).The powertrain consists of an in-house developed 2.88-liter twin-turbo flat crank V8 engine, working alongside two high output electric motors (one per each front wheel).The performance figures are quite simply breathtaking: according to Czinger , 0-62 mph (96 kph) takes just 1.9 seconds (so 0-60 should happen even more quickly). Meanwhile, you can go from zero to 186 mph (300 kph) and back to zero in 13.8 seconds, from zero to 248 mph (400 kph) to zero in 27.1 seconds, from zero to just 186 mph in 8.5 seconds, and straight to 248 mph in 21.3 seconds.The overall top speed is said to be 281 mph (452 kph), well beyond the capabilities of, say, a Bugatti Chiron . Furthermore, the 21C has a lift/drag ratio that’s higher than 3:1, with 615 kg (1,355 lbs) of downforce being generated at 100 mph (161 kph) and 2,500 kg (5,511 lbs) at 200 mph (322 kph).Buyers can also spec the LA-built hypercar in the manner of their choosing while selecting between a lightweight high-downforce configuration or a low drag configuration.Another great thing about the Czinger 21C is that its V8 engine was designed from the get-go to use a wide range of fuels, including carbon recycled methanol and other e-fuels, meaning that it can also function as a zero-emissions vehicle.

load press release