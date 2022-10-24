DJ Khaled Wants to Buy a Private Boeing Airliner to "Feel Like Drake"

DJ Khaled is now “window shopping” for private jets as he has expressed again his wish to buy one. This time, he wants a Boeing. The reason? He wants to feel like Drake.
Drake is the proud owner of a Boeing 767 private jet which he calls Air Drake. And this inspired all his fellow artists to want to own their own airplane, just like DJ Khaled.
This isn’t the first time the rapper has expressed his wish to own a jet. A few months ago, he flew with Fat Joe to Los Angeles, California, to get his Hollywood Walk of Fame star. The aircraft they chartered was a Bombardier Global 7500 and he shared a video of himself outside it before boarding. In one of the posts, he wrote: “I’m get one these things one day inshallah. Global 7500,” tagging the company.
Well, not it looks like he’s over Global 7500, because now he wants a Boeing. In several recent videos posted on his Instagram account, we see his black Rolls-Royce Phantom parked next to a massive jet, a Boeing 767.
The rapper wrote in the description, "I'm just window shopping , I want feel like Drake!" He added that he wanted to travel the world with his family and friends, and the way to do it was to own a jet. In the voiceover, he says that he went "jet shopping," repeating that he wants to "feel like Drake."
In another video, he gives us a full tour of the immense aircraft. "So we decided to get a Boeing." He adds, "I like flying in my Global 7500, and I could fly the world in that. I'm not saying I'm not going to do that." But one could see the appeal for the Boeing.
The aircraft he visited seems to be one of the biggest private jets, a Boeing 767-200(ER), that belongs to Miami attorney and billionaire John H. Ruiz.
The plane is a massive display of wealth, one of the 121 units built and delivered. It comes with a length of 159 ft (48.5 m) and was converted into a flying mansion. It has two staterooms, two lounges, a formal dining room, a private cinema, a DJ station, and no less than four bathrooms, spreading over 2,000 square feet (186 sq. m) of interior space. It was completely refurbished by Florida-based aviation design company, VIP Completions.
It’s unclear whether this private jet, which is estimated at $38 million, is now available for sale. But if it were, DJ Khaled, who has a net worth of $75 million, could afford it.
