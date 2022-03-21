DJ Khaled Golfs Before Boarding Private Jet, Enjoys Sea-Doo Watercraft

How does DJ Khaled get over flying anxiety? Seemingly with a golfing game on the tarmac, before boarding a private jet. After he arrived at his destination, he chilled on a Sea-Doo watercraft.
DJ Khaled took his most prized possession, his Maybach 62 Landaulet, to the airport, along with his family. But, before boarding, the DJ had to make sure he had enough content for his social media. So he posed with the luxurious vehicle, which often makes an appearance on his profiles, and the private jet behind him.
For good measure, he also decided to do something else before flying off to an exotic location: golf. The DJ shared a short video where showing his swing on the tarmac, before joining his family on board the Vista Jet private aircraft. “Let’s go golfing,” he wrote in the caption of the video.
After that, he headed towards the airstairs, which had a mat with his catchphrase on it, “We The Best.” He also shared that the family was on “vacation mode” because his son is on spring break, but also “album mode,” as he booked a studio in a private location so he could continue creating.
We got to see the comfortable beige-leather seats, and that the aircraft also included another room with a full bed.
When the jet landed, DJ Khaled also showed the amazing view of crystal blue waters and even took a Sea-Doo watercraft out there to test it. While he does have his own custom, colored Sea-Doo, the one he had for the occasion is an RXT-X 300 model, and Khaled had a lot of fun on it. The watercraft is powered by a Rotax 1630 ACE engine, which gives out 300 horsepower, reaching a top speed of 67 mph (108 kph).
And it seems to be enough to kickstart DJ Khaled’s exotic holiday.
