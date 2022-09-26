Fat Joe Gives Sneak Peek at Upcoming New Music While Driving His Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Fat Joe has just treated his fans to a sneak peek of upcoming new music while he was behind the wheel of his two-tone blue and white Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
Rapper Fat Joe has just announced that he will be hosting the BET Hip Hop Awards. And ahead of that, he teased his fans with some new, unreleased music. And did so while at the wheel of one of his favorite cars, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
The Bronx-born rapper is a big fan of the luxury manufacturer and owns not just one, but two Cullinans. One of them, the one he was driving at the time of the video, is a two-tone white and blue SUV, with a similar color scheme carried on inside the cabin as well. The upholstery is very relaxing, boasting plenty of white, with blue accents. In the video, he lip synced over an original song which he hasn't release yet.
The rapper’s other Cullinan is black-wrapped, with a mandarin interior, courtesy of his collaboration with famous car customizer Will Castro, although most recently, he's been seen with a similar one with a white exterior.
There are plenty of reasons why Fat Joe likes this particular vehicle, which is the British luxury car manufacturer’s first SUV. The model quickly became one of the most popular choices among celebrities and other high-profile names. The Cullinan is popular also due to the fact that it comes with quite a performance. It has the manufacturer’s 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine under the hood, delivering (570 ps) and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) to both axles via an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
While the Cullinan is generally meant to be enjoyed from the back seat, Fat Joe rarely does that. And worry not, because the car provides quite a thrill for the driver as well. The SUV is able to go from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 5.2 seconds, with a top speed electronically limited to 155 mph (249 kph).
And given how much time he spends driving his Cullinans, it’s no wonder this is how Fat Joe decided to share a glimpse of his upcoming work.
