This Is What DJ Khaled Does on a Sunday: Taking His Rolls-Royce Cullinan To Go Golfing

You might be used by now to the fact that DJ Khaled loves showing off on social media. Be it his wealth, shoes, or meals, if it’s not on the ‘Gram, it means it didn’t happen. And the famous rapper just revealed what his latest Sunday looked like: going golfing in his Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
DJ Khaled, whose real name is Khaled Mohammed Khaled, owns several expensive cars and seems to have recently added a Rolls-Royce Cullinan to the mix. He usually rides around in a Maybach 62 Landaulet or a black Rolls-Royce Phantom, but it looks like he liked the latter so much that he added a Cullinan, too.
And given how much DJ Khaled takes inspiration from his fellow colleagues in the music industry, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan couldn’t miss from his collection. It’s the only SUV in Rolls-Royce's current lineup and it’s designed to offer the utmost comfort to its passengers, while still giving a thrill to whoever gets in the driver’s seat.
Khaled flaunted the SUV in a new video posted on his Instagram, where he places his golf clubs inside the SUV's trunk before closing the lid and showing off his shoes self-designed Air Jordans.
The short clip also gives us a look at the interior, which comes with a red and black color scheme, with a black exterior paint. The Cullinan seems to be his go-to ride whenever he goes golfing, as his social media account features several other videos of him getting ready to hit the course.
The British luxury car manufacturer placed a 6.75-liter V12 engine under the hood of the imposing SUV, which delivers 562 horsepower (570 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque to all four wheels with the help of an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
Despite its heavy frame, this luxury SUV only needs 5.2 seconds to get to 62 mph (100 kph) and can hit a top speed electronically limited to 155 mph (249 kph).
Given its performance, it’s exactly what DJ Khaled needs to prove that he’s all about the best things, as his “we the best” slogan claims.
And given how much DJ Khaled takes inspiration from his fellow colleagues in the music industry, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan couldn’t miss from his collection. It’s the only SUV in Rolls-Royce's current lineup and it’s designed to offer the utmost comfort to its passengers, while still giving a thrill to whoever gets in the driver’s seat.
Khaled flaunted the SUV in a new video posted on his Instagram, where he places his golf clubs inside the SUV's trunk before closing the lid and showing off his shoes self-designed Air Jordans.
The short clip also gives us a look at the interior, which comes with a red and black color scheme, with a black exterior paint. The Cullinan seems to be his go-to ride whenever he goes golfing, as his social media account features several other videos of him getting ready to hit the course.
The British luxury car manufacturer placed a 6.75-liter V12 engine under the hood of the imposing SUV, which delivers 562 horsepower (570 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque to all four wheels with the help of an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
Despite its heavy frame, this luxury SUV only needs 5.2 seconds to get to 62 mph (100 kph) and can hit a top speed electronically limited to 155 mph (249 kph).
Given its performance, it’s exactly what DJ Khaled needs to prove that he’s all about the best things, as his “we the best” slogan claims.