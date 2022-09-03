This Is a One Out of Three Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta Worth Millions, and It Just Crashed

If you haven’t heard about the Supercar Owners Circle, they’re “a luxury service delivering unique supercar experiences to the world’s most discerning car collectors,” according to their Facebook page. This weekend they’re cruising around the streets of Zagreb, exploring what Croatia has to offer.
Among the group, a one out of three Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta, looking the part and sounding amazing, powered by a 7.3-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine.
Developed by AMG, the engine puts out 789 HP (800 PS) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque, sending power to the rear wheels. It’s paired with a 6-speed sequential manual gearbox.
While out and about, everything was going well for the Pagani, until a rather unexpected and unfortunate event ruined everything. It’s not clear what happened, but a recent YouTube video posted by Benelux supercars shows the Pagani driver seemingly losing some traction. What’s clear as day though, is that the car then hits an oncoming Ford Fiesta from the opposite lane.
The Pagani’s entire left side was severely damaged, with the rear-left wheel and suspension gone MIA. The Ford doesn’t look much better either, with a badly “injured” front left side and airbags deployed.
And just like that, the weekend was over before it even started for this unlucky Pagani owner. As noted by Motor1, the crash presumably happened on September 2nd, with both cars ending up undrivable.
No other vehicles except the two were damaged, and nobody was hurt. So it could’ve been worse.
While it’s unfortunate that this automotive rarity sustained so much damage, human lives are more important than any supercar out there. And it’s good to know that everybody was ultimately unscathed.
While estimates vary, the price tag for the Barchetta is in the ballpark of $15 million to $17 million. So it’s safe to say that fixing it will take a while, and it’s not going to be cheap.
