Abandoned Property Is Loaded With Classic Cars, Rare Gems Included

Discovering a classic car in a barn is loads of fun, especially if the vehicle in question is rare and desirable. But things become even more exciting when the barn is actually a warehouse packed with oldtimers. Like the one you're about to see below.
Documented by "The Bearded Explorer," this incredible car collection is hidden on a large but abandoned property somewhere near London, the United Kingdom. There are tens of vehicles resting here, but the highlights of this collection are tucked away in a derelict barn.
Specifically, it's a big stash of classic Fords built from the 1960s to the 1980s. Most of them are of the Cortina variety but whoever owns this place is also a fan of the Sierra.
There are at least three of them hidden in the barn, including a pair of XR4i models painted black and white, respectively. But it's the third Sierra that stands out because it's a Merkur XR4Ti version.
Not familiar with it? Well, it's a performance-oriented variant of the Sierra that Ford sold in North America under the Merkur brand from 1985 to 1989. It was powered by a turbocharged, 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine (shared with the Mustang) rated at 155 horsepower.
Built in 42,464 units over five model years, the Merkur XR4Ti is far from rare in the U.S., but it's quite scarce on European soil.
But things become even more interesting when our host moves on to the Cortinas parked here and discovers many low-mileage gems. There's an Estate model with just 22,000 miles (35,406 km) on the odo, and an older, light blue sedan with only 16,000 miles (25,750 km) on the clock. Both are quite dusty on the outside but showcase almost pristine interiors, which confirms that they were parked after only a short time on the road.
There's another red Cortina with only 84 miles (135 km) on the odo, but this one might have been restored at some point. But the biggest highlight is the Lotus Cortina that shows up at the 18:30-minute mark.
Yes, it's an Mk2 model and not the original variant that's rarer and more sought-after, but it's an authentic Lotus-prepped gem that still has the original 1.6-liter Twin-Cam inline-four under the hood. The Lotus Cortina Mk2 was introduced in 1966 and remained in production until 1970 with a 109-horsepower engine.
Like the rest of the cars here, the Lotus-prepped Cortina has been parked for a really long time, but it's still in good condition beyond a few rust spots, the worn-out paint, and the thick layer of dust covering the rear section (the front half is being kept under a tarp).
Finally, the barn is also home to a first-generation Ford Fiesta in Peppermint Mint. Yes, this hatchback is far from rare but you won't see too many survivors in this color nowadays.
Sadly, this place hasn't been attended by its owner in many years, perhaps even more than a decade, and it looks like these Fords won't go anywhere for a while. Hopefully, this will change soon because some of them deserve to be saved. Until that happens, check them out in the video below.
