1970s Plymouth Satellites Left To Rot in the Woods for 40 Years Get Saved

More on this:

1 You Can Make a Big Profit With This 1955 Pontiac Star Chief Convertible After Restoration

2 1954 Chevrolet Bel Air Rotting Away in a Yard Has Just One Mission

3 Parked and Forgotten 1964 Ford Thunderbird Is the Most Mysterious Yard Find in a Long Time

4 1974 Pontiac Firebird Is a Great Yard Find, Sitting in Nature for Over Two Decades

5 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air Abandoned on Private Property Is a Mysterious American Icon