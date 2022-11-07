1963 Cadillac Supposedly Owned by Elvis Presley Found in a Junkyard, It's a Pink Mystery

Cadillacs may have been the ultimate luxury cars back in the 1950s and 1960s, but this doesn't mean you won't find them in junkyards. If you're looking to save an Eldorado or a de Ville, chances are you'll find thousands of them in scrapyards across the U.S.
But the Cadillac you see here isn't all that common. Discovered by YouTube's "FlatBroke Garage," the 1963 Eldorado is of the Brougham limousine variety, it's finished in pink, and it might have belonged to Elvis Presley. Yup, we all know Elvis had a thing for pink cars and that he owned a few of them finished in this hue.
His first pink Cadillac was a 1954 Fleetwood Series 60, but he also bought a 1955 model in blue that he had repainted pink. On his return from military service, Elvis purchased a 1961 Coupe de Ville in white and pink.
Could this 1963 limo also be an authentic Presley car? Well, our host says that the owner of the junkyard claims the Eldorado did belong to the "King of Rock and Roll." He doesn't have papers to prove it, but the car has a couple of door tags with Elvis's name on them.
One comes with a stamp that says "OWNER: Elvis Presley, while the second tag appears to say "Elvis" in handwriting. I say "appears" because you can barely distinguish any letters beyond the "E." But there's no way to tell if the tags are real or if someone faked them to pull a trick on people.
In addition, the car has large "Elvis fans must rock & roll" lettering on the side, which suggests it could be just a tribute car. The interior also appears to be stock, which isn't the way Elvis would have ordered it. He had a thing for light-colored upholstery, gold trim, and all sorts of fancy stuff.
All told, this pink Cadillac is a big mystery. It does have a VIN and dealership info so it wouldn't all that difficult to trace, but until that happens, we can't jump to any conclusion.
Celebrity car status aside, the Cadillac is in pretty rough shape. It's quite rusty and it's missing a lot of trim, while the pink paint is worn out. The interior is still in one piece, but the headliner is saggy and the upholstery has seen better days.
It still has an engine under the hood and I'm pretty sure it's the original 390-cubic-inch (6.4-liter) OHV V8. The only powerplant option that year, it was good for 325 horsepower and 430 pound-feet (583 Nm) of torque when new. The sixth-generation Eldorado was also available with a 429-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) V8, but this unit wasn't offered until 1964.
Now for the big question: should this Cadillac be saved? Well, if it turns out to be an authentic Elvis car, it should definitely be dragged out of its grave and restored to its original pink glory. If Elvis had nothing to do with it, it's just another pink Caddy that will rot away in a yard.
Our host promises he will try to get it running again as well as dig up some more info. Until that happens, you can watch it sitting in its resting place in the video below. What do you think? Is this Eldorado an authentic Elvis Presley car? Let me know in the comments.
