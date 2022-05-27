This Ford Model T Is Not What You Think It Is, Yours for a Very Decent Sum

So, it’s not a Model T, but it is a Ford, as it started life as a Fiesta. The car appears with a first registration in mid-2018, but that does not actually mean that it is based on the seventh generation.
Unlike the subcompact model, which has seating for five, this Model T-wannabe carries four rows of seats, upholstered in black leather, that look more like couches. A rag top provides shade, or cover from light rain, and the front windscreen, and the only piece of glass for that matter, can be partially folded down.
Due to its construction, there was no need for an air conditioning system. In fact, the lack of air vents altogether suggests that it doesn’t even feature an HVAC system. There is, however, a rather old stereo mounted in the piece of wood that is now the dashboard panel, next to a couple of gauges, and some lights. The steering wheel has a very basic look, there is a traditional handbrake lever, and the car has two pedals, so it is an automatic.
More on the drivetrain in just a few moments, as we still have to tell you about the exterior, with its classic-looking front end, defined by a pair of headlights mounted on each side of the grille. Everything here screams retro, from the hood to the fenders, and even the front axle. The wheels may not have been the best choice to go with the overall design, but they could have done much worse than that.
Mobile, says that it is 4,700 mm (185 in) long, 1,400 mm (55 in) wide, and 1,750 mm (69 in) tall. The wheelbase measures 2,800 mm (110 in) long, which is much more than the 2,493 mm (98.1 in) in the latest Ford Fiesta, and it is on par with the Ford Edge.
Front brake discs, and rear drums provide the stopping power via the left pedal (it is an automatic, remember?), and it doesn’t need much more than that. In fact, a hole in the floor and a stick would have worked too, considering that it has a 5 kW (6.8 ps / 6.7 hp) electric motor. There is no 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration time provided for the simple fact that it’s not that fast, as the top speed is apparently 35 kph (22 mph). It needs 4 meters (13 feet) to come to a full stop, and has a 4.9-meter turning radius.
Recharging the small battery takes between 8 and 12 hours, according to the person responsible for finding this vehicle a new home, and the power consumption is rated at 12 kWh/100 km (62 miles). They did not say how many miles it has under its belt, but it couldn’t have clocked that many of them, not with that motor anyway.
Now, since you have made it this far, you are probably wondering how much it costs, right? That would be €14,999 ($15,967), which could otherwise get you a nice used Ford Fiesta, with not that many miles on the odo, which would work in the real world. Still, whoever ends up buying this replica will probably use it for something else entirely, and with a few mods, we could see it driving visitors, or maybe VIP guests, at an amusement park, while turning children’s heads.
