1926 Ford Model T Is Almost 100 Years Old, Still Runs Like a Champ

More on this:

1 Durable, Solar-Powered Catamaran Wants to Be the Ford Model T of Water Transport

2 Scotty Kilmer Likens 2022 Ford Maverick to the Model T

3 See This 1924 Ford Model T Runabout Come Back to Life After Years in Storage

4 California Barn Hides the World's Biggest Stash of Ford Model A and Model T Classics

5 Entire Classic Car Collection, Including 4 Ford Model Ts, Willed to Charity