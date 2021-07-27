1969 Le Mans Ford GT40 Replica Is Off the Charts, Limited Edition Selling Fast

One of the most popular racing cars of all times, the infamous GT40 that turned Ford into the first American manufacturer to win at Le Mans, is now available in the form of an extremely-detailed replica at 1:8 scale, bearing the exquisite-quality mark of Amalgam Collection.
Amalgam has released this incredible GT40 model earlier this month, and it’s already going fast. Out of the 199 pieces available, 20 are already reserved. That’s also probably because the first 50 models will also be accompanied by a limited-edition Giclée art print of a Rainer Schlegelmilch photograph that was taken during the 1969 24 Hours of Le Mans.
Even without the additional print, this car replica is truly a masterpiece. It was built with the assistance of the Ford Archive and Heritage department and Gulf Motor Oil, and the finished model was approved by the automotive historians at Ford. Each 20”- (51 cm) long item was hand-built by a small team, using thousands of specifically-made parts, including castings, photo-etchings and CNC-machined metallic components.
This very detailed model is the result of 24 months of research of development, with over 400 hours to build each model.
This particular replica is based on the chassis #1075, which is famous for defeating the Porsche 908 in the 1969 24 Hours of Le Mans. It’s an exact model of the car that won that year, including the legendary blue and orange Gulf Motor Oil livery.
The story of how Jacky Ickx and Jackie Oliver drove the #6 car to victory is about one of the closest-run finishes in the history of motor racing.
Not only was Porsche leading throughout most of the race, but the race ended with a 3-hour sprint. Because the cars crossed the finish line with almost 1 minute still to go, they had to complete another lap. The GT40 had never done more than 23 laps on a tank of fuel, but Ickx slipstreamed, making the Porsche 908 basically help him win. Indeed, he beat Hans Hermann by just 390 feet (120 meters).
Those who wish to own this incredible piece of history and work of art at the same time, should hurry up. The limited edition was instantly successful – the $13,030 price tag isn’t holding back motor racing enthusiasts and fine car collectors.
Even without the additional print, this car replica is truly a masterpiece. It was built with the assistance of the Ford Archive and Heritage department and Gulf Motor Oil, and the finished model was approved by the automotive historians at Ford. Each 20”- (51 cm) long item was hand-built by a small team, using thousands of specifically-made parts, including castings, photo-etchings and CNC-machined metallic components.
This very detailed model is the result of 24 months of research of development, with over 400 hours to build each model.
This particular replica is based on the chassis #1075, which is famous for defeating the Porsche 908 in the 1969 24 Hours of Le Mans. It’s an exact model of the car that won that year, including the legendary blue and orange Gulf Motor Oil livery.
The story of how Jacky Ickx and Jackie Oliver drove the #6 car to victory is about one of the closest-run finishes in the history of motor racing.
Not only was Porsche leading throughout most of the race, but the race ended with a 3-hour sprint. Because the cars crossed the finish line with almost 1 minute still to go, they had to complete another lap. The GT40 had never done more than 23 laps on a tank of fuel, but Ickx slipstreamed, making the Porsche 908 basically help him win. Indeed, he beat Hans Hermann by just 390 feet (120 meters).
Those who wish to own this incredible piece of history and work of art at the same time, should hurry up. The limited edition was instantly successful – the $13,030 price tag isn’t holding back motor racing enthusiasts and fine car collectors.