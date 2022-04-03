Barris 1927 Ford T Plus 2 Hot Rod Has Exposed Corvette Heart Beating for It

Earlier this week, we started talking about some of the impressive or important cars of the 1920s and 1930 that will go under the hammer next week, during the Barrett-Jackson auction in Palm Beach, Florida. Since it’s weekend already, it’s time for something wacky from the same event.
And that would be this here 1927 Ford Model T, looking like nothing Henry Ford ever envisioned it to be, but perhaps more impressive than any other build of its kind we’ve seen over the years. And that’s because parts of its looks today are owed to George Barris.
Known to enthusiasts as the T Plus 2, the hot rod was originally the work of a couple named Don and Millie Lokey. They built it using the T’s original body, slapped over a chrome-plated custom frame, and gifted it with a 1957 Chevrolet Corvette 283ci (4.6-liter) engine for good measure. In its original state, the powerplant worked through a Lincoln 3-speed transmission and moved an interior wrapped in Naugahyde.
Once completed, the hot rod started touring specialized events and won its share of awards. In doing so, it caught the eye of George Barris, who welcomed it in his shops and started working his magic.
The original body of the hot rod was restyled in the form you see in the attached gallery, the wheels were changed, and the entire front end redesigned. Inside, Naugahyde was augmented with something called White Pearl of Essence.
The Ford is now going under the hammer, with no reserve, in the Barris spec, with the exception of the 3-speed transmission, now an automatic, and a new rear end. The seller does not give an estimate as to how much the car is expected to fetch, but we’ll come back on the story once we learn that piece of info.
