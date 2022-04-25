Fictional Toyota Land Cruiser 300 “Shadow Line” Would Spite Any 2023 X7 or Lexus LX

Never mind all the 2023 BMW X7 LCI (and Alpina XB7) commotion, there is at least one legendary SUV that knows how to flaunt a humongous grille the proper way. And it also comes with stylish, digitally-tuned enhancements, of course.
While the facelifted G07 flagship SUV from Bavaria (and, to a lesser extent, its feistier Alpina sibling) is entirely comparable to the fourth-generation J310 Lexus LX, we are not talking about its Ultra Luxury depiction. If you ask us, that one is just as exaggerated as BMW’s new split-headlight design combined with a humongous, obnoxiously grandiose grille...
Instead, if Russia-based virtual artist Nikita Chuicko, better known as kelsonik on social media, was allowed to have his digital way, the one flagship SUV model to give them big-grilled lessons would be Toyota’s Land Cruiser 300 series. Naturally, the ultra-popular off-road legend would also use some of the author’s signature CGI enhancements.
So, after recently playing with a Mitsubishi Pajero revival, the 2023 X7, and the South Korean 2023 Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade siblings, the pixel master continued along the same SUV line of thought with a 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 packing an imagined tuning job. As always, it consists of a blacked-out grille (making it both imposing and menacing), a set of contrasting gray aftermarket wheels, as well as the CGI expert’s virtual “Shadow Line” to bode well for the blue paintjob.
By the way, this is not the first time we have seen this digital content creator play with the J300 like this. Not even Toyota’s Tundra-based 2023 Sequoia three-row family SUV escaped the same treatment. So, one could say there are enough JDM options to counteract the Goliath-grille expansion of house BMW... At least as far as iconic SUVs are concerned because the sedan territory remains a fief of German rivalry, without a shadow of a doubt.
Instead, if Russia-based virtual artist Nikita Chuicko, better known as kelsonik on social media, was allowed to have his digital way, the one flagship SUV model to give them big-grilled lessons would be Toyota’s Land Cruiser 300 series. Naturally, the ultra-popular off-road legend would also use some of the author’s signature CGI enhancements.
So, after recently playing with a Mitsubishi Pajero revival, the 2023 X7, and the South Korean 2023 Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade siblings, the pixel master continued along the same SUV line of thought with a 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 packing an imagined tuning job. As always, it consists of a blacked-out grille (making it both imposing and menacing), a set of contrasting gray aftermarket wheels, as well as the CGI expert’s virtual “Shadow Line” to bode well for the blue paintjob.
By the way, this is not the first time we have seen this digital content creator play with the J300 like this. Not even Toyota’s Tundra-based 2023 Sequoia three-row family SUV escaped the same treatment. So, one could say there are enough JDM options to counteract the Goliath-grille expansion of house BMW... At least as far as iconic SUVs are concerned because the sedan territory remains a fief of German rivalry, without a shadow of a doubt.