BMW 3 Series E30 Restomod Goes Crazy-Modern With Digital 2023 Flagship Styling

Ever since BMW launched the new corporate flagship split-headlight styling on the 2023 X7 LCI (and Alpina XB7), along with the 7 Series and first-ever i7, there has never been a shortage of digital makeovers. With or without interesting twists.
If we put aside the numerous G07 flagship SUV transformations, there is still an enormous quantity of 7 Series and i7 projects from virtual automotive artists – as it seems they work on the basics of “biggest controversy, most ideas.” Naturally, many of the CGI transformations have been focused on getting rid of the split-headlight design and other issues – such as the humongous kidney grille.
Alas, some easily took things to various extremes. But, even from making the new sevens a lot like Rolls-Royce limousines to giving them a station wagon body to better cater to family duties, we have certainly not seen them all, just yet. The virtual artist better known as Theottle on social media has also decided to play with the 2023 BMW 7 Series/i7. And he is not afraid to try quirky things – do check out the second post embedded below for a LOL moment to better get the perspective.
The pixel master also seems interested in adding a historical twist to his CGI perspective regarding the new 7 Series. As such, his latest behind-the-scenes making-of video embedded below takes an unsuspecting BMW 3 Series E30 (second generation, once famous for kickstarting the M3 madness) and gives it a complete, “digital restomod” transformation that goes crazy with the 2023 i7/7 Series inspiration.
In the end, it really is anyone’s guess if the CGI expert was trying to be ironic or just wanted to have plain old fun with the E30 to G70 morphing. But while the author explained how a good friend quickly remarked the result is a bit “Soviet” in terms of design, at least we got spared of the split-headlight treatment and the kidney grille has decent sizes for a virtual BMW from 2022.
Alas, some easily took things to various extremes. But, even from making the new sevens a lot like Rolls-Royce limousines to giving them a station wagon body to better cater to family duties, we have certainly not seen them all, just yet. The virtual artist better known as Theottle on social media has also decided to play with the 2023 BMW 7 Series/i7. And he is not afraid to try quirky things – do check out the second post embedded below for a LOL moment to better get the perspective.
The pixel master also seems interested in adding a historical twist to his CGI perspective regarding the new 7 Series. As such, his latest behind-the-scenes making-of video embedded below takes an unsuspecting BMW 3 Series E30 (second generation, once famous for kickstarting the M3 madness) and gives it a complete, “digital restomod” transformation that goes crazy with the 2023 i7/7 Series inspiration.
In the end, it really is anyone’s guess if the CGI expert was trying to be ironic or just wanted to have plain old fun with the E30 to G70 morphing. But while the author explained how a good friend quickly remarked the result is a bit “Soviet” in terms of design, at least we got spared of the split-headlight treatment and the kidney grille has decent sizes for a virtual BMW from 2022.