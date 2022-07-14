Digital 2023 Honda CR-V “Shadow Line” Hunkers Down on Big Aftermarket Wheels

Honda made important steps in recapturing the lost compact crossover SUV glory from Toyota’s trio of RAV4 offerings when it recently celebrated the premiere of the North American 2023 CR-V. And it has already fired up someone’s imagination.
The all-new sixth-generation Honda CR-V is one of the most important premieres for the Japanese automaker this summer – alongside the upcoming introduction of the feisty 2023 Honda Civic Type R. Alas, some people still think the compact crossover SUV can be improved, even if only virtually, for now.
For example, Marouane Bembli, a virtual artist better known as TheSketchMonkey on YouTube, is - as always - ready to identify the (potential) flaws of new releases and rectify them. And he not only considered the 2023 CR-V as a mere refresh rather than an all-new iteration, but he also gave it a simpler yet highly rugged redesign to go along with his designer opinions.
Well, Russia-based CGI expert Nikita Chuicko, better known as kelsonik on social media, has decided to quickly rework the all-new Japanese crossover SUV, as well. Alas, this pixel master has a different set of skills in mind – those that bode well for the 99% of the time a CR-V spends on tarmac rather than the one percent when it embarks on a (soft) trail road trip adventures. So, the digital author bestowed upon a blue-tinted Honda CR-V his signature “Shadow Line” CGI treatment.
That is a digital chrome delete, in translation, and it is – as per tradition – accompanied by a virtual tuning job consisting of a lowered suspension and a set of larger aftermarket wheels. The darker attitude fits like a charm on the company’s new and more sophisticated OEM design, and the CR-V would surely stand out in any compact crossover SUV crowd if these transformations were real. Of course, given the subtlety of the makeover – that is not going to be hard to achieve in real life, as well.
For example, Marouane Bembli, a virtual artist better known as TheSketchMonkey on YouTube, is - as always - ready to identify the (potential) flaws of new releases and rectify them. And he not only considered the 2023 CR-V as a mere refresh rather than an all-new iteration, but he also gave it a simpler yet highly rugged redesign to go along with his designer opinions.
Well, Russia-based CGI expert Nikita Chuicko, better known as kelsonik on social media, has decided to quickly rework the all-new Japanese crossover SUV, as well. Alas, this pixel master has a different set of skills in mind – those that bode well for the 99% of the time a CR-V spends on tarmac rather than the one percent when it embarks on a (soft) trail road trip adventures. So, the digital author bestowed upon a blue-tinted Honda CR-V his signature “Shadow Line” CGI treatment.
That is a digital chrome delete, in translation, and it is – as per tradition – accompanied by a virtual tuning job consisting of a lowered suspension and a set of larger aftermarket wheels. The darker attitude fits like a charm on the company’s new and more sophisticated OEM design, and the CR-V would surely stand out in any compact crossover SUV crowd if these transformations were real. Of course, given the subtlety of the makeover – that is not going to be hard to achieve in real life, as well.