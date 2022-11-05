2002 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec II Nür Is the Ultimate Godzilla and Is Up for Sale

The Nissan Skyline is a car that has spanned a few generations over many years and has won the hearts of car enthusiasts the world over. Even so, some generations are more desirable than others, with the R34 certainly being situated toward the top, with social media almost worshipping it.
But the one on sale today brings a bit more exclusivity and heritage. It is not just any ordinary GT-R (if any of them can be called that), but rather the swansong of its generation. By now, most enthusiasts will have figured out that the car in question is none other than a GT-R V-Spec II Nür, named after the famous German race track which helped shape its performance.
Available to order from February 2002, this vehicle was Nissan’s last hurrah before ending the production of the R34. Of course, that means they went all out on it, and the limited run of 718 cars represents the ultimate evolution of the R34 GT-R.
GT-R V-Spec II Nür is powered by a modified version of Nissan’s legendary 2.6-liter, twin-turbo, inline-six RB26 DETT engine, called the N1, mated to a six-speed manual. It had slightly bigger turbochargers with blades made out of steel instead of ceramic, as they proved more reliable at higher boost pressures. Other upgrades included an improved engine block, camshaft, piston rings, and a better cooling system.
As a result, the engine produces 276 hp (280 ps) and 289 lb-ft (392 Nw) of torque. Keep in mind, Japan was in a gentleman’s agreement at the time regarding power, and some sources claim the car actually had around 330 hp (334 ps) when it left the factory.
Some improvements also took place on the outside, with a carbon fiber hood helping the car shed about 20 kg (44 lbs) of weight. Also specific to the V-Spec II Nür is the Millennium Jade Metallic exterior color, which only 156 cars were finished in, including this one.
Even more special than the color choice is the fact that, unlike many GT-Rs, this one remains unmodified, with the exception of a car phone kit. The future owner can choose to enjoy this GT-R the way it was intended by its designers and add many more happy miles to the 38,049 (61,234 km) already present on the odometer. Albeit basic maintenance is needed before taking the car on the road, as it has been in storage for a few years.
This car looks in great condition and is up for sale without a reserve in London. Being the curtain call of the R34 generation, the GT-R V-Spec II Nür would be one of the crown jewels of any JDM collection.
