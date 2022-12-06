City Girls’ JT Turns 30, Gets Rolls-Royce Cullinan From Boyfriend Lil Uzi Vert

City Girls’ JT has just celebrated her 30th birthday and did so in style with a big birthday bash. And, among her gifts was a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, courtesy of her boyfriend, rapper Lil Uzi Vert.
Rappers JT and Lil Uzi Vert seemed to have some relationship problems a few weeks ago when JT tweeted that she was “single” over Thanksgiving. But things must have changed, as they look just as strong as ever.
Lil Uzi Vert just stepped up and treated City Girls’ Jatavia Shakara Johnson (aka JT) to a luxury SUV for her 30th birthday, a black Rolls-Royce Cullinan. And that’s quite a present, which comes with a price tag of over $350,000.
Over the weekend, the City Girl threw a big birthday bash, and Uzi surprised her with the luxury gift there. She hopped on social media to say that "I love you for that baby," adding that Uzi is "the GOAT."
Previously, the rapper has worked with the owner of celebrity dealership Wires Only, RD Whittington, for most of his cars, and this one seems to be no exception.
The Rolls-Royce Cullinan screams luxury, power and prestige. As the only SUV in Rolls-Royce's current lineup, it’s powered by a 6.75-liter V12 engine, placed under the hood, which sends 562 horsepower (570 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque to all wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.
JT's new ride comes with a black exterior and a black and white cabin she called “Oreo,” complete with a Starlight Headliner.
This isn’t the first time the couple has shown generosity towards each other. Last year, for JT's 29th birthday, Lil Uzi Vert rented an adventure park and then treated her to a black McLaren 720S.
She later returned the gesture over the summer, when she splashed on a brand-new Mercedes-Benz V-Class and a BMW G 310 R Sport motorcycle. And we can't wait to see what's next.
Lil Uzi Vert buys a Rolls Royce for JT's birthday