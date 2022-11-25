Lewis Hamilton Breaks the Internet Drifting a Nissan GT-R, Controversy Surrounds Him

Lewis Hamilton faces backlash over speedy driving and donuts. The seven-time F1 World Champion said on numerous occasions that he doesn’t like driving in his day-to-day life, unless he’s going fast. And a rented Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R seemed the right car for it. But his speeding doesn’t come without controversy.
The Formula 1 season is over, so the drivers need to seek their adrenaline elsewhere. For Lewis Hamilton, that meant taking a Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R around Japan. And he did have fun with it, to the delight of his followers. He captioned the video, “I only like to drive on track, but I make exceptions,” a nod to the numerous occasions he revealed he doesn’t like driving in his day-to-day life.
The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team driver, who didn’t have a great season, decided to blow off some steam with a powerful sports car. His adventure included speeding and doing some donuts in an abandoned car park until smoke flew up through the transmission tunnel. Which didn’t exactly look like a good thing.
However, the video gathered over 1.5 million likes in a little bit over one day since it had been posted, with people talking about it on all social media platforms. But not everyone is impressed.
According to Noriyaro, an influencer who lives in Japan, the Nissan that Lewis drove came from Omoshiro Rent-a-Car, and they didn't give him permission to test the limits on the car.
The official Instagram of the rental company also re-shared Lewis' video on its Instagram Stories, writing, "We prohibit this type of driving. This is a horrible act done without our permission."
According to the details on Omoshiro's website, the Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R comes with a 2.6-liter RB26 engine, mated to a six-speed manual transmission, and rated at 276 horsepower (280 ps) and 293 lb-ft (397 Nm) of torque.
Lewis hasn’t commented on the claims so far, but things don't look good for him.
The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team driver, who didn’t have a great season, decided to blow off some steam with a powerful sports car. His adventure included speeding and doing some donuts in an abandoned car park until smoke flew up through the transmission tunnel. Which didn’t exactly look like a good thing.
However, the video gathered over 1.5 million likes in a little bit over one day since it had been posted, with people talking about it on all social media platforms. But not everyone is impressed.
According to Noriyaro, an influencer who lives in Japan, the Nissan that Lewis drove came from Omoshiro Rent-a-Car, and they didn't give him permission to test the limits on the car.
The official Instagram of the rental company also re-shared Lewis' video on its Instagram Stories, writing, "We prohibit this type of driving. This is a horrible act done without our permission."
According to the details on Omoshiro's website, the Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R comes with a 2.6-liter RB26 engine, mated to a six-speed manual transmission, and rated at 276 horsepower (280 ps) and 293 lb-ft (397 Nm) of torque.
Lewis hasn’t commented on the claims so far, but things don't look good for him.