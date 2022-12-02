2023 Subaru Crosstrek Goes on Sale With FWD Option and Hybrid-Only Power

Unveiled a little over two months ago, the new-generation Subaru Crosstrek is now up for grabs in its home market of Japan, with the company officially opening the order book.
Sharing a few nuts and bolts with the Levorg, Impreza, and other Subarus, as it is based on an updated version of the older platform, the 2023 Crosstrek is offered in two trim levels, named the Touring and Limited, with the all-wheel drive system being an option.
Yep, you read that right, the AWD system is going to cost you more, if you live in the Land of the Rising Sun and want to get the new Crosstrek. Pricing starts at 2,662,000 yen (equal to $19,558) for the FWD Touring, and at 3,069,000 yen ($22,548) for the FWD Limited, with the all-wheel drive versions kicking off from 2,882,000 yen ($21,174) and 3,289,000 yen ($24,164) respectively.
While customers have a choice between front- and all-wheel drive, they will have to settle for a single powertrain, for the time being anyway, as the model is only available with an electrified assembly. You are looking at the naturally aspirated 2.0-liter gasoline unit backed up by an electric motor, and connected to a Lineatronic transmission. It returns a WLTC-estimated 6.1 l/100 km (38.6 mpg US) on average with FWD, and 6.3 l/100 km (37.3 mpg US) with AWD.
Getting the Limited grade means that your 2023 Subaru Crosstrek will come with 18-inch wheels, instead of the 17-inch ones on the Touring, faux aluminum trim on the outside, 11.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a few other bits and bobs. Fabric upholstery is standard on both versions of the car, but if leather is a must, then you could get it as an option, next to other stuff. The EyeSight bundle of safety gear is included too.
Yep, you read that right, the AWD system is going to cost you more, if you live in the Land of the Rising Sun and want to get the new Crosstrek. Pricing starts at 2,662,000 yen (equal to $19,558) for the FWD Touring, and at 3,069,000 yen ($22,548) for the FWD Limited, with the all-wheel drive versions kicking off from 2,882,000 yen ($21,174) and 3,289,000 yen ($24,164) respectively.
While customers have a choice between front- and all-wheel drive, they will have to settle for a single powertrain, for the time being anyway, as the model is only available with an electrified assembly. You are looking at the naturally aspirated 2.0-liter gasoline unit backed up by an electric motor, and connected to a Lineatronic transmission. It returns a WLTC-estimated 6.1 l/100 km (38.6 mpg US) on average with FWD, and 6.3 l/100 km (37.3 mpg US) with AWD.
Getting the Limited grade means that your 2023 Subaru Crosstrek will come with 18-inch wheels, instead of the 17-inch ones on the Touring, faux aluminum trim on the outside, 11.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a few other bits and bobs. Fabric upholstery is standard on both versions of the car, but if leather is a must, then you could get it as an option, next to other stuff. The EyeSight bundle of safety gear is included too.