Nearly 900K Subarus Recalled in U.S. Over ECM, Ignition Coils, and Loose Bolts

Japanese automaker Subaru is not one to announce recalls often, but when it does, such an action is one to remember. After all, we’re talking about a carmaker that had to completely replace a number of Ascent models back in 2018 over missing spot welds that affected rigidity in case of a crash.
Subaru comes back in style on the recall front, as it announced this week not one but two such actions, comprising close to 900,000 vehicles belonging to different families.
First targeted by a recall are Impreza and Crosstek models manufactured between 2017-2019 and 2018-2019, respectively. Subaru found that the vehicles’ engine control module (ECM) may need an update in some cases.
At the same time, all of these vehicles’ ignition coils will have to be replaced, given how the current ones have been found to be susceptible to degradation over time, something that could lead to starting or stalling issues.
There are 466,205 Imprezas and Crosstreks affected by this.
The second major recall involves the 2019 Forester and 2019 Crosstrek models. The issue here comes in the form of the bolts on the rear stabilizer bracket, which tend to become loose. Should such a thing happen, the bracket could interact with other parts of the vehicles and cause damage.
This action will affect 405,000 vehicles.
Subaru says it is not aware of any incidents or injuries caused by the above problems. Also, we’re told that regardless of the fault prompting the recall, the incident rates are extremely low.
The carmaker says it will begin notifying customers within the next 60 days and asks “each owner of an affected vehicle to contact an authorized Subaru retailer as soon as they receive notification.”
As these things usually go, all and any fixes required by the above-mentioned issues will be conducted at no cost for the owners.
