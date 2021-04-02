2021 Subaru Crosstrek: Which of the Five Available Trims Is Better for You?

Also known as Subaru XV outside North America, the Crosstrek is one of the best adventure-capable subcompact crossovers out there. If you’re looking to buy a 2021 model, there are several trims to choose from, so let’s take a look at each of them to help you decide which one to go for.
The beefed-up version of the Impreza is now in its second generation. It was unveiled at the Geneva International Motor Show in March 2017 and got a facelift last year.
So, for 2021, we’re presented with an aesthetically improved model that offers a new engine option, a bunch of new driver assists, and a completely new Sport trim.
All models come standard with Subaru’s Symmetrical all-wheel drive system with active torque vectoring and four-wheel independent raised suspension. These features make it the perfect vehicle for those who like to venture out of the concrete jungle from time to time. Base
SUV, it’s more than adequate.
It comes standard with a six-speed manual, but those that prefer an automatic can go for the optional Lineartronic CVT that will add $1,350 to the base price.
The list of standard features includes the aforementioned AWD system along with basics like 17-inch aluminum wheels, raised roof rails, wheel arch cladding, manually adjustable front seats covered in cloth, one front seat USB port, automatic climate control, and electronic cruise control. There's also a 6.5-inch touchscreen to control the Starlink infotainment system that comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Premium
As with the base model, the powertrain features a 152 hp-2.0 flat-four mated to a six-speed manual, though a CVT automatic can be added for $1,350. Sport
The criticized 2.0-liter flat-four is replaced by a 2.5-liter version that makes 182 hp and 176 lb-ft (239 Nm) of torque. The only available transmission is the CVT, which comes with paddle shifters so that the model lives up to its name.
Apart from the engine, you get 17-inch alloys, a unique front grille, special Sport fender cladding, and side mirrors with integrated turn signals, all with gunmetal gray accents.
Inside, the cloth upholstery of the inferior trims is replaced by StarTex water-repellent artificial leather with yellow contrast stitching.
As for the standard tech, the Sport offers everything you would get from the Premium and adds a 4.2-inch display in the gauge cluster, hands-free keyless access with push-button start, and dual rear USB charging ports. Limited
luxury than what the Sport has to offer, add $1,500 to the previous trim's base price and you can get the range-topping Limited.
It also comes standard with the 2.5-liter flat-four and the Lineartronic CVT and brings more additional standard features. Those include an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, power-adjustable driver’s seat, leather-trimmed upholstery with orange contrast stitching available in all-black or black and gray color themes, body-color side mirrors with integrated turn signals, LED headlights and fog lights, or 18-inch alloy wheels. Hybrid
plug-in hybrid powertrain that combines the 2.0-liter with an e-motor for a total output of 148 hp. It has an MSRP of $35,345 without destination charges or additional fees. Still, it qualifies for the post-purchase federal tax credit of up to $4,500 in the U.S. and other hybrid-related rebates worldwide, making it a viable option.
According to Subaru, this model has an all-electric range of 17 miles (27.3 km), and fuel consumption stands at 90 mpg-e or 35 mpg (6.7 liters per 100 km) combined when running in hybrid mode.
When it comes to features, you will get everything that is available as standard on the Limited trim but because of the battery pack, expect the cargo area to be smaller. The Verdict
The Hybrid is definitely not the most powerful or efficient PHEV out there, but if you’re hellbent on buying the most environmentally friendly Crosstrek, this is the model for you.
However, do note that it has less cargo room, and it’s about 500 pounds heavier (226 kg) yet less powerful than any other model, which could make for a dull driving experience.
