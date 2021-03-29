2021 Subaru Outback Finally Lands in Europe, Forgets How to Speak Turbo

By the time it reaches Old Continent showrooms, the “all-new” Outback is actually going to be a couple of years old since the model debuted in April 2019 in North America. Better late than never, some will say, but what’s up with the rugged Japanese wagon not getting access to forced induction performance in European specification?
Subaru Europe has just announced the upcoming introduction of the not-so-new Outback for the local market, citing “increased safety, driving performance and ride comfort, 90% renewed Boxer engine (and) a next-generation EyeSight system with 11 safety functions” for the SGP-riding sixth generation.
Out and about as a proud Japanese representative of the rugged station wagon niche since 1995, the Subaru Outback is now the company’s flagship nameplate. We can’t say the brand enjoys the same level of success and popularity in Europe as back in the days when it impressed everyone in WRC, so we’re not going to hold it against them for bringing over the new Outback to the Old Continent with such a long delay.
After all, the company has its traditional fans who will jump at the chance to snatch the stiffer SGP (Subaru Global Platform brings 50% less body roll) model to fulfill both the needs of a passenger car and an SUV in “a completely new package, with the safest, roomiest, most capable, advanced and refined Outback ever built.”
There’s just one issue to note. While in the United States, the Outback can be had with an optional turbocharged 2.4-liter good for 260 PS (256 hp), the European specification is only available in the base 2.5-liter naturally aspirated form, pumping out 182 PS (180 hp).
At least Subaru claims to have revised around 90% of the boxer engine, which comes mated to a reworked Lineatronic CVT gearbox that mimics the functions of an eight-speed automatic transmission while also reducing “horsepower loss by 22% compared to the previous model.”
Naturally, the Outback will arrive in showrooms with the proprietary AWD system. It will also bring a roomier interior and more cargo space (522 liters/18.43 cu ft), an 11.6-inch vertical touchscreen interface in the cabin, increased ground clearance (213 mm/8.38 in), a two-ton towing capacity, as well as Touring and Field trim levels.
