Possible Reveal of 2022 Toyota GR 86 Slated by Gazoo Racing for April 5 in Japan

More on this:

1 2021 Ford F-150 Goes Head-to-Head With 2021 Toyota Tundra, Truck Fans Triumph

2 1972 Toyota FJ40 Gets Trail-Pitted Against 2010 FJ Cruiser, Rock Crawling Wins

3 New Toyota 86 Launch Reportedly Delayed to 2022, CEO Doesn't Want a Subaru Copy

4 Toyota's Electric SUV, Its First e-TNGA Model, to Go Live in Shanghai This April

5 2022 Subaru BRZ Unofficially Morphs Into Toyota GR 86, No One Will Be Surprised