Travis Pastrana Kicks Off Subaru’s Rally Racing at the Sno Drift on February 20

The last time we heard anything about Travis Pastrana and his exploits was in December last year when Ken Block's Hoonigan Racing released a video of him manhandling a monster of an STI as part of the Gymkhana 2020 stunt. But as the new racing seasons are kicking into gear all over the world, the American professional will return to his usual rally racing.
This Saturday, on February 20, the American Rally Association (ARA) 2021 season kicks off in Michigan, where the Sno*Drift Rally season opener will be held. Subaru announced both Pastrana and Brandon Semenuk would be once again behind the wheel of WRX STIs racers, with co-drivers Rhianon Gelsomino and John Hall in tow.
“2020 wasn’t the season any of us hoped for, but 2021 is shaping up to be exciting,” said Pastrana in a statement released this week.
“Brandon and I had a lot of fun last year in only a few events, so getting back to rally full-time this year is something I’ve really been looking forward to! Great to be back at Sno*Drift this year too. I’ve won here three times, so I’m hoping this year will be number four.”
Pastrana himself managed to score seven podiums and two event wins in the shorter-than-usual 2020 season. He is also the holder of four Rally America titles, earned from 2006 to 2009, as well as the winner of the inaugural ARA championship in 2017. The carmaker he’s racing for, Subaru, is the holder of thirteen overall U.S. rally titles.
For 2021, the Sno*Drift event has been updated to a one-day format. Due to health restrictions, the organizers say no spectators will be allowed at the service area or on the stages.
As for Gymkhana 2020, you can have a look at it, in case you missed it, or even if you want to rewatch it, in the video attached below.
