The Gymkhana 11 Car Is a Subaru Sedan Described as “the Wildest WRX STI Ever”

I asked for a car that could shatter the record at mt washington after this Gymkhana shoot was over but still fly a 200’ gap. It’s the lightest and quickest vehicle I’ve ever driven. @subarumotorsportsusa built this bad ass, high HP, hill climb record shattering capable machine with a rear wing that I can “adjust on the fly”. Tested out a 70mph jump in the rally car first. Even though the #gymkhana car is lighter, I had to hit it 10mph faster to get the same distance. The nose started to drop on my first jump so I hit the rear wing to max and almost looped out!!! @uncleronnie69 had nothing on that flight. A few jumps later and we learned to use the wing and/or hand brake to literally fly my car. Can’t believe how much effect the aero has. It’s been trial and error with speeds because i can’t use simple math. The downforce increases exponentially with speed and this effects the distance of flight.. I’m sure someone is smart enough to figure this out.. but it’s been a lot of fun just sending it and seeing what happens M #iambatman @subaru_usa @yokohamatire @thehoonigans #thanksken #turnrighttogoleft #gonnabeawesome @nitrocircus

