The Gymkhana 11 Car Is a Subaru Sedan Described as “the Wildest WRX STI Ever”

Long-travel suspension engineered to take unbelievable abuse from uneven terrain, a Recaro bucket seat that doesn’t look comfortable at all, a full-fledged roll cage for extra safety and less flex, and an exhaust system that exits through the hood are only a few of the highlights. “We’ve never had the opportunity to do this before," added Pastrana about the “crazy fast” STI.
As the headline implies, Subaru and technical partner Vermont SportsCar went overboard with the four-door sedan for the next installment of the Gymkhana series. The Hoonigan franchise dates back to 2008, a Crawford Performance-tuned 2006 WRX STI, and a certain Ken Block who turned hooning into a worldwide phenomenon. This time around, we’ve been promised “a new take on the Gymkhana concept” as well as “a vehicle that could do things no Gymkhana car had ever been asked to.”
After years of high-performance Fords going sideways, the return to the Japanese marque is an interesting change indeed. The switch is pretty understandable given that Pastrana is driving for Subaru and Block is backed up by the Blue Oval. Speaking of which, Block is currently working on a one-off Ford Mustang called the Hoonifox.
Hoonigan, Subaru, and Pastrana are all keeping their lips shut about the location and release timing of Gymkhana 11, which is a bit of a bummer given that Gymkhana 10 rolled out in December 2018. On the upside, Travis let it slip on Instagram that filming is underway and that jumps are on the menu.
“The nose started to drop on my first jump, so I hit the rear wing to max and almost looped out! A few jumps later, and we learned to use the wing and/or handbrake to literally fly my car. Can’t believe how much effect the aero has."
I asked for a car that could shatter the record at mt washington after this Gymkhana shoot was over but still fly a 200’ gap. It’s the lightest and quickest vehicle I’ve ever driven. @subarumotorsportsusa built this bad ass, high HP, hill climb record shattering capable machine with a rear wing that I can “adjust on the fly”. Tested out a 70mph jump in the rally car first. Even though the #gymkhana car is lighter, I had to hit it 10mph faster to get the same distance. The nose started to drop on my first jump so I hit the rear wing to max and almost looped out!!! @uncleronnie69 had nothing on that flight. A few jumps later and we learned to use the wing and/or hand brake to literally fly my car. Can’t believe how much effect the aero has. It’s been trial and error with speeds because i can’t use simple math. The downforce increases exponentially with speed and this effects the distance of flight.. I’m sure someone is smart enough to figure this out.. but it’s been a lot of fun just sending it and seeing what happens M #iambatman @subaru_usa @yokohamatire @thehoonigans #thanksken #turnrighttogoleft #gonnabeawesome @nitrocircus