This Crazy Volkswagen Golf GTI Had a 650 HP W12 Engine

If you're ever a fan of the really old Top Gear shows, you probably already know about this crazy hot hatch. But do you truly understand how insane it is that Volkswagen built a Golf GTI with a 650 horsepower W12 engine?
The W12-650 concept is probably one of the reasons why the Mk5 GTI was more iconic than the models that came directly before and after. It shows that wildest dreams can become reality if a major automaker is willing to put in the hours and euros. Why do that? So the fans can feel important.
Volkswagen is well known for using the parts bin approach to engineering and building its cars. It's a way to keep costs down. However, the purpose of the Golf GTI W12-650 is not to be an alternative to a Bentley, but to give the hot hatch segment an unhealthy steroid injection.
The story goes that Volkswagen wanted to make something special for the yearly GTI Meet on the shores of Lake Worthersee. With only two months to go, the German automaker combined the engine from a Bentley Continental GT, the rear axle, and brakes from a Lamborghini Gallardo, the front brakes from an RS4, and the Phaeton luxury sedan's gearbox.
The streamlined and simple body of the Mk5 GTI was massively widened, by 160mm. They lowered the suspension by 70mm and also fitted gigantic wheels. Even so, the handling was twitchy due to the short wheelbase of the compact. That's to be expected when you consider they gave the W12 as much power as today's Lamborghini Urus, more than a 2021 Panamera Turbo S or even Bentayga Speed, currently the most powerful model with a W12.
These photos by renowned car photographer Alex Penfold give us a fresh look at the GTI supercar from inside the museum in Wolfsburg. Thanks to these shots, we now notice that our childhood hero hatch had an air scoop on the roof and air intakes shaped just like the Audi R8.
Volkswagen is well known for using the parts bin approach to engineering and building its cars. It's a way to keep costs down. However, the purpose of the Golf GTI W12-650 is not to be an alternative to a Bentley, but to give the hot hatch segment an unhealthy steroid injection.
The story goes that Volkswagen wanted to make something special for the yearly GTI Meet on the shores of Lake Worthersee. With only two months to go, the German automaker combined the engine from a Bentley Continental GT, the rear axle, and brakes from a Lamborghini Gallardo, the front brakes from an RS4, and the Phaeton luxury sedan's gearbox.
The streamlined and simple body of the Mk5 GTI was massively widened, by 160mm. They lowered the suspension by 70mm and also fitted gigantic wheels. Even so, the handling was twitchy due to the short wheelbase of the compact. That's to be expected when you consider they gave the W12 as much power as today's Lamborghini Urus, more than a 2021 Panamera Turbo S or even Bentayga Speed, currently the most powerful model with a W12.
These photos by renowned car photographer Alex Penfold give us a fresh look at the GTI supercar from inside the museum in Wolfsburg. Thanks to these shots, we now notice that our childhood hero hatch had an air scoop on the roof and air intakes shaped just like the Audi R8.