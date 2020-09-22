Subaru WRX Drivers Get Most Speeding Tickets, Study Finds

It has happened to most of us. Speeding tickets date back to the 1890s, and since then, speeding has become one of the most – if not the most - frequent traffic violations. The question is, does the car you drive have anything to do with this frequency? According to Insurify, there may be a connection.
The insurance comparison platform made it clear that 10 vehicles in particular are attracting a lot of negative attention from speed enforcement authorities in the United States. As the headline implies, Subaru WRX owners have recorded the most traffic violations out of 2.5 million insurance applications.
20.49 percent of WRX owners have been caught speeding, to be more precise, which is double the national average of 10.54 percent. In second and third place, we have the Volkswagen Golf GTI and Subaru Impreza with 17.38 and 15.9 percentage points. It’s hard to grasp the full picture from these figures, though, but Insurify did identify a few patterns that we’ll detail immediately.
“Maybe these car models are just unlucky enough to attract more attention, or maybe their drivers truly are adrenaline junkies,” said the online insurance comparison platform. But two things are certain, namely “affordable brands see more speeding violations” along with “sports car-inspired models.”
Curious what makes and models are in fourth and fifth place? Those would be the Infiniti G37 and Dodge Dart, two nameplates that have been long discontinued. The final five spots in the Top 10 go to the Hyundai Veloster, Dodge Challenger, Ram 2500, Dodge Charger, and the Nissan 350Z according to Insurify.
The insights further show that “Dodge is a speeding standout” although Ram is a standalone brand for quite a few years now. Nevertheless, all but one Fiat Chrysler model from this list can be had with a thumpin’ great V8 engine that may tempt the driver to accelerate beyond the speed limit on rare occasions.
Insurify says that “WRX drivers are consistently getting caught for violating speed regulations on the road,” which explains the 49 percent higher-than-average speeding rate of the rally-bred nameplate with all-wheel drive.
