2022 Subaru BRZ Sports Car Teased, Prototype Photographed During Subiefest

And here it is... sort of. Seems like the twins aren’t getting a turbo after all. • 2.4L Subaru Boxer Flat-4 engine • FA24D w/ D-4S (dual injection - direct & port) • Naturally Aspirated • 217 HP/220 PS & 177 LB-FT (vs current 205 HP & 156 LB-FT) • Displacement: 2387cc (~2.4L) • Bore/Stroke: 94mm x 86mm

A post shared by  2022 GR86 & BRZ  (@gr86daily) on Oct 5, 2020 at 11:25am PDT