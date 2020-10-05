2022 Subaru BRZ Sports Car Teased, Prototype Photographed During Subiefest

Fresh from reporting all-time record September sales in the United States, Subaru has treated us to a sneak peek at the all-new BRZ. Scheduled for debut this fall, the newcomer will hit U.S. dealerships as a 2022 model.
Will it be turbocharged? The simple answer to that is no, and why would you need forced induction in a sports car that’s all about the corners instead of straight-line performance? The 2.0-liter engine of the outgoing BRZ is set to be replaced by a 2.4-liter with direct and port injection, a four-cylinder boxer with 217 horsepower (220 PS) and 177 pound-feet (240 Nm) of torque.
FA24D is said to be the codename for this engine, and it would serve as the second incarnation of the FA24 family after the turbocharged powerplant in the Ascent three-row crossover. The FA24F is also shared with the Legacy sedan, Outback wagon, and it’s likely coming to the next WRX as well.
The sole picture uploaded by Subaru on social media doesn’t reveal much in the way of exterior design other than vents in the front fenders, 10-spoke alloy wheels, Michelin rubber shoes, the more aggressive rocker panels, and a camo-style wrap. Pictures of the entire car did pop up on Instagram thanks to 2020 Subiefest World Record Attempt and Charity Drive attendees, and from the looks of it, the BRZ is marginally longer from bumper to bumper.
Don’t expect grand touring levels of comfort, though. The sloping roofline and 2+2 layout of the seats aren’t going to translate to legroom or headroom for the rear occupants either. It’s impossible to tell what kind of transmission is hiding in there, but knowing Subaru, an automatic will be optional.
The six-speed stick shift is the one to get, though, because rowing your own gears is the way to go with this type of vehicle. Due to the aspirated boxer, the BRZ also needs a lot of revs to give the driver a sense of speed or to break traction whenever you feel like wagging the tail in the twisties.
And here it is... sort of. Seems like the twins aren’t getting a turbo after all. • 2.4L Subaru Boxer Flat-4 engine • FA24D w/ D-4S (dual injection - direct & port) • Naturally Aspirated • 217 HP/220 PS & 177 LB-FT (vs current 205 HP & 156 LB-FT) • Displacement: 2387cc (~2.4L) • Bore/Stroke: 94mm x 86mm
