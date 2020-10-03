What Do You Call 2,000 Subarus Bundled Together? A Record, That’s What

It’s a big weekend for Subaru owners in the U.S. It is now when the Subaru Tecnica International (STI) Subiefest takes place in California, scheduled to attract, as usual, the largest number of Subaru cars and owners in the same place at the same time. 9 photos



The highlight of the weekend will be the



For the duration of the parade, drivers will have to stay inside their cars, with masks on if the vehicle’s windows are down. The Expo Center’s parking lot is where the cars will have to wind through.



“We wanted to give our owners an opportunity to do something fun, in their Subaru, with the brand they love,” said in a statement Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Subaru of America.



“At a time when there is not a lot going on due to gathering restrictions, lock downs, cancellations and closures, we wanted to provide a safe and fun experience for our Subaru family while helping give back to their community.”



Editor's note: We were unable to determine what "largest parade of same-make vehicles" record Subaru is trying to break.

