Subaru Improves Forester SUV With More Standard Features for 2021 Model Year

At $24,795 excluding destination charge, the 2021 Subaru Forester is pretty good value for money considering what comes standard on the hardware front. To the point, a 2.5-liter boxer four-cylinder engine paired to a Lineartronic continuously variable transmission and Symmetrical all-wheel drive. 19 photos



Customers looking to the Premium and Limited haven’t been forgotten either. The lesser of the two well-equipped trims adds a rear center console tray while the posher version features a seven-speed manual mode for the CVT . As ever, the engine develops 182 horsepower at 5,800 revolutions per minute and 176 pound-feet of torque from 4,400 rpm, regardless of trim level.



Even buyers on a budget aren’t left out in terms of technology thanks to the Starlink 6.5-inch Multimedia Plus infotainment system. In addition to the touchscreen display, the Bluetooth-enabled unit further sweetens the deal with smartphone integration in the form of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.



Up to 33 miles per gallon on the highway and up to 1,500 pounds of towing capacity with standard Trailer Stability Assist should be mentioned too. As for the EyeSight suite of safety technologies, even the base trim is much obliged to offer Adaptive Cruise Control , Pre-Collision Braking and Throttle Management, Lane Departure and Sway Warning, plus Lead Vehicle Start Alert.



Download attachment: 2021 Subaru Forester specifications (PDF)

