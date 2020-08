Subaru Improves Forester SUV With More Standard Features for 2021 Model Year

CVT

The thing is, Subaru has leveled up the pricing by $300 over the current model year . As the headline implies, those dollars are not that big of a deal considering that all trims are treated to Steering Responsive technology for the headlights and LEDs as standard. High-beam assist is also included in the MSRP, a feature that was previously standard on the Sport, Limited, and Touring.Customers looking to the Premium and Limited haven’t been forgotten either. The lesser of the two well-equipped trims adds a rear center console tray while the posher version features a seven-speed manual mode for the. As ever, the engine develops 182 horsepower at 5,800 revolutions per minute and 176 pound-feet of torque from 4,400 rpm, regardless of trim level.Even buyers on a budget aren’t left out in terms of technology thanks to the Starlink 6.5-inch Multimedia Plus infotainment system. In addition to the touchscreen display, the Bluetooth-enabled unit further sweetens the deal with smartphone integration in the form of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.Up to 33 miles per gallon on the highway and up to 1,500 pounds of towing capacity with standard Trailer Stability Assist should be mentioned too. As for the EyeSight suite of safety technologies, even the base trim is much obliged to offer, Pre-Collision Braking and Throttle Management, Lane Departure and Sway Warning, plus Lead Vehicle Start Alert.Including destination and delivery, Subaru charges $35,945 for the range-topping Touring that offers a choice of Black or Saddle Brown perforated leather upholstery. This fellow further includes power lumbar support and memory for the driver’s seat, heated rear seats, and interior LED lighting.