This would be my go at “modernizing” the Monte Carlo SS “G-body”. If you’re getting Camaro vibes than you would be correct since that’s what I used as the base! Let’s see what my buddy @garrettisthename with @americanmusclehd thinks about it since he’s got a Monte Carlo project. Let me know what y’all think as well! • • • • • #montecarlo #montecarloss #chevymontecarlo #gbody #chevrolet #chevroletperformance #redesign #modernization #cardesigncommunity #cardesigner #render #rendering

A post shared by Oscar V | Concept Autos (@wb.artist20) on Oct 5, 2020 at 9:58am PDT