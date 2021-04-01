2 Bugatti Reveals Chiron-Inspired Timepieces That Cost Almost as Much as the Car

Jacob & Co. Launches the SF24 Tourbillon, the World’s First NFT Luxury Watch

Like other Starting April 4, 2021, through to April 8, online platform ArtGrails will be hosting an online auction for a very special timekeeping piece from the watchmaker: the SF24 Tourbillon. This tourbillon watch is a one-of-one piece based on the Epic SF24 design, a unique, most unexpected take on a traveler’s watch. Unlike the model it draws inspiration for, the SF24 Tourbillon does not exist. Not in the physical sense you would expect.Indeed, Jacob & Co. is getting into the NFT (non-fungible tokes) game, offering what is widely considered as the first NFT luxury watch in the world, Complex reports. The unique work includes a tourbillon , which the original model doesn’t, and replaces the 24-city list in the split-flap display with the names of 10 cryptocurrencies, including Ether, Bitcoin and Fantom.Bidding starts at $1,000, with the winner receiving, along with the asset, a certificate of authenticity and a unique box. The owner will be able to re-sell the NFT watch on the same platform once the auction ends.More than anything, this NFT tourbillon is proof that Jacob & Co. is not afraid to think outside the box when it comes to watchmaking, CEO Benjamin Arabov says in a statement to the same media outlet. “Our vision is to be the trend setters, the first innovators and to lead the crowd instead of joining it,” Arabov explains. “As we develop what most thought ‘impossible’ watches, it’s now time to see what type of noise we can make as digital products.”Like other artists offering art as NFT right now, Jacob & Co. is convinced there is a market for high-end luxury digital assets – and its goal is to be the first to do it.